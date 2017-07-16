Rockwell signs JV deal with Japan’s Mitsui Fudosan for housing project

ROCKWELL Land Corp., the property development arm of the Lopez family, signed a joint venture agreement with Japan’s largest real-estate firm Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. to develop the residential component of its project in Quezon City called the Arton by Rockwell.

The partnership will give Mitsui Fudosan a 20-percent equity stake in the P9-billion project, the company said.

“We are honored that Mitsui Fudosan chose to partner with us in their first foray in the Philippines and we hope that this will be the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership with them,” Rockwell Land President and CEO Nestor Padilla said in a statement.

The said development is the company’s high-end residential community located in Katipunan in Quezon City. It will stand on a 1.9-hectare property that will have three towers at 24, 28 and 34 stories, respectively.

The development will have a total of 1,700 units comprised of studios up to three-bedroom units with unit sizes ranging from 27 square meters to 103 sq m.

Present during the contract signing held on Friday were Padilla, Rockwell Land Chairman Manuel M. Lopez, Mitsui Fudosan Executive Managing Officer and COO Akihiko Funaoka and Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Executive Director and Head of Residential Team Tomoo Nakamura.

The first tower, Arton West, will be launched later this month, the company said.

The development will feature as much as 80-percent open space for the exclusive use of its residents. It is also Rockwell’s first project that will have coworking spaces as an amenity for each tower, enabling residents to convene in the same vicinity where they live.

Tokyo-based Mitsui Fudosan Group is focused on developing, leasing, selling and managing a diverse portfolio in various asset categories, including retail, office, residence, hotel and logistics, with overseas business as one of its growth drivers.

A number of Japanese firms are coming into the property sector in the Philippines as more search overseas for more returns.

These include the Century Properties Group (CPG), that partnered with Mitsubishi Group for the P4.5-billion project called Forbes Media Tower in Makati. The two also partnered for CPG’s venture into affordable housing segment.

The property development arm DMCI Holdings Inc. is also talking with NTT for its P8 billion two-tower office and residential project in Makati.