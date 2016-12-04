Robredo quits as Housing Chief

VICE President Maria Leonor G. Robredo has resigned from her position as chairman of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) on Sunday.

In a statement, Robredo said she received a text message on Saturday from Cabinet Secretary Leonico B. Evasco Jr. that she has to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings starting December 5.”

This was considered by Robredo as the “last straw” in a long list of efforts to undermine her performance as “housing czar” by the current administration.

“This is the last straw, because it makes it impossible for me to perform my duties. Hence, I am tendering my resignation from the Cabinet on Monday, December 5,” she said.

“With this resignation, you can expect that I will continue to support the positive initiatives of this administration and oppose those that are inimical to the people’s interest,” Robredo added.

Robredo said that, in less than five months, she took charge of the housing portfolio, the current administration slashed the 2017 budget of the Key Shelter Agencies (KSAs) by P19 billion.

She added that her appointment recommendations to the KSAs have not been acted upon and the executive order designed to make HUDCC effective was not signed by the President.

The Vice President said that, while she and the President did not see eye to eye on issues, such as Marcos’s burial at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, extra-judicial killings and sexual attacks on women, among others, she continued to do her best to serve the administration.

“We both had a mandate to serve the people. I had hoped that this shared commitment to the poor and marginalized would transcend the differences between us. So, I took the job of housing secretary when it was offered to me,” Robredo said.

Image Credits: AP