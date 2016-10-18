Robredo bares 6-point agenda for safe, sustainable PHL cities in Ecuador meet

Smart and sustainable cities will be the key to sustaining the country’s strong economic growth, according to the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

This was emphasized by Vice President and HUDCC Chairman Maria Leonor G. Robredo in a speech delivered at the United Nations Conference on Housing and Sustainable Urban Development (Habitat III) in

Quito, Ecuador.

Robredo said Philippine cities account for as much as 80 percent of the country’s total output. However, the country’s urban challenges remain huge, particularly in reducing income inequality and creating jobs

for millions.

She added: “We seek to create better cities that are globally competitive, economically vibrant and sustainable; greener cities that are environmentally sustainable, climate resilient and safe; and smarter cities that are connected, physically, spatially and digitally. All of these in an inclusive Philippines that is equitable, participatory and provides access to quality services, especially for the vulnerable and disadvantaged.”





Robredo said that, while the economy grew 7 percent in the second quarter of 2016 and is on track to meeting the government’s full-year growth target of between 7 percent and 8 percent, more work needs to be done.

She said there is a need to create millions of jobs, increase incomes and reduce the number of informal settlements.

In order to address these concerns, Robredo bared a six-point agenda at the conference. The agenda includes the need to invest in human capital through education and skills, and capacitate local governments to plan for a rapidly urbanizing population.

She said there is also a need to mainstream climate-change adaptation and disaster-risk reduction through land-use planning. Without these, the country faces the reduction or eradication of the gains of city-centered economic growth.

“As one of the most vulnerable in the world to disasters and the effects of climate change, it is crucial that we build cities that are safer and more resilient, support the sustainable use and management of ecosystems, and address waste management, pollution and emissions,” Robredo said.

The HUDCC chairman also stressed the need to include “metropolitanization, clustering of urban centers, and multilevel governance” in the capacities of local governments.

The fifth and sixth items on the agenda are the need to harmonize the country’s hard and soft infrastructure plans, ensuring that they promote urban-rural connectivity, as well as the provision of affordable and adequate housing, particularly for informal settlers.

Over 6 million more Filipinos are expected to flock to Manila in 10 years, according to a report released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

In the report titled “Asean cities: Stirring the melting pot,” the EIU said the population of Manila could balloon to 29.3 million by 2030, from an estimate of 23.2 million in 2015.

Manila, as defined by the EIU, corresponds the Greater Manila area. It consists of Metro Manila or the National Capital Region and urbanized areas and neighboring provinces.

EIU estimates showed that around 68 percent of the population of Manila by 2030 will be composed of 15- to 64-year-old Filipinos.

The share of this age group to the total population has been increasing from 66.5 percent in 2005 to 67.6 percent in 2015.