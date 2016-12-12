Rita Gudiño’s ceramic art comes to focus

Filipino ceramic artist Rita Gudiño opens her exhibition, titled Simbuyo, at the Hiraya Gallery today, December 13.

In this collection, Rita Gudiño explores the niches of the psyche, the recesses of the mind and the root and essence of emotions. She uses the “house” as the vessel to lay bare human individuality, complexity and idiosyncrasy.

In the psychology of architecture, the house is said to have real cognitive consequences in individuals, and that thoughts influence and shape the walls that confine us. In dream interpretations used in psychoanalytic therapy, the house is believed to be a symbolic representation of one’s sense of self.

In Simbuyo, Gudiño juxtaposes fragmented body parts with the house. The resulting work conveys the metaphor for the experience of a fragmented self, the forever incomprehensible subject; undefined, undelineated and continuously fluid.

In the exhibit are concealed psychological portraits, imbued with internal and spatial energy, intended to compel viewers to probe, to discover, to relate and to experience.

Simbuyo is on view until December 27 at Hiraya Gallery on United Nations Avenue in Ermita, Manila. For information, contact 523-3331 or dididee@hiraya.com, or visit www.hiraya.com. n