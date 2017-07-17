Right-of-way woes, ISFs big hurdles for infrastructure plan

At least 509,495 informal-settler families (ISFs) and numerous right-of-way acquisition (Rowa) problems entailing some P210 billion in funding are standing in the way of the Duterte administration’s grand plan of ushering the country into the “golden age of infrastructure”, data obtained by the BusinessMirror showed.

According to documents from the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda), 164 projects in the Public Investment Program require Rowa and resettlement of ISFs.

Of the 164 projects, preliminary data showed that 15 projects would require the removal of some 509,495 ISFs. Of this number, around 193,960 households need to be relocated this year alone.

Data also showed that some 93,535 ISFs need to be relocated in 2018; 88,500 households in 2019; 74,500 in 2020; 39,500 in 2021; and 19,500 in 2022.

Of the 15 projects, those with the most number of ISFs involved are the Housing Program for Calamity Victims with 117,425 families and the North-South Railway Project with 100,000 households.

The projects with the least number of ISFs to be relocated are the National Development Co. Industrial Estate Project, which has only three ISFs; the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project with 46 households; and the Davao Food Complex Project with 85 families.

Based on the initial estimates for the Three-year Rolling Infrastructure Program for 2018 to 2020, Rowa acquisition will amount to P209.38 billion. Some P201.17 billion will be needed for 2018, P5.75 billion in 2019 and P2.46 billion in 2020.

In terms of relocation cost, the government will require some P657.78 million in 2018 and 2019. The bulk of the relocation cost worth P325 million would be spent in 2019 and the remaining P3.89 million in 2018.

In August 2016 the interagency Infrastructure Committee instructed the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) to come up with a plan for the relocation of residents to be affected by Rowa.

Neda Undersecretary for Investment Program Rolando G. Tungpalan earlier said the plan can speed up the Rowa, which is often a cause of delay for projects.

But recent developments showed that some agencies have partnered with other agencies for their Rowa needs.

Tungpalan told the BusinessMirror that an example is the Department of Energy and the Department of Public Works and Highways’s (DPWH) memorandum of agreement on Rowa.

“I think it may vary, but the HUDCC and the National Housing Authority [NHA] have taken proactive measures in obtaining resettlement needs and, therefore, plan and budget ahead, arising from implementation of major infrastructure,” Tungpalan said.

NHA General Manager Marcelino P. Escalada Jr. told the BusinessMirror that the agency is already in talks with other line agencies with regard to the relocation of ISFs in their projects.

Escalada said the NHA will be discussing the cost and the number of ISFs to be relocated with the Department of Transportation this week. He also said the NHA will be involved in Rowa and resettlement aspects of the DPWH projects.

The Duterte administration promised change and one of the ways it aims to do this is to finally put an end to the country’s infrastructure constraints through its massive infra development program.

The Asian Development Bank said the country’s infrastructure constraints have hampered the Philippines’s economic development for decades. Based on the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index, the Philippines ranked 95th out of 138 countries in terms of infrastructure quality.

This is well below other Southeast Asian countries, such as Malaysia (24th), Thailand (49th) and Indonesia (60th). In Manila alone, traffic congestion is estimated to cost P2.4 billion, or $47.5 million, per day.

In response to this, the current administration hopes to usher in a “golden age of infrastructure” that will pour in some P8.44 trillion—which is roughly the size of the country’s GDP in nominal terms —to build various roads, seaports, airports and railways.

These infrastructure projects will not only improve connectivity in the archipelago, but also deliver economic opportunities to far-flung areas that were left thirsty and hungry for development due to gross neglect.

“While the macroeconomy appears robust, inequality across regions, besides across households, remains highly skewed, and chronic poverty persists,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto M. Pernia said in a recent presentation.

“Infrastructure program will create mass employment, vitalize the regions and markedly reduce inequality and poverty,” he added.

But before any of these projects can start and deliver on its huge promises, the government has to decide what to do with the millions of Filipinos living in areas where these projects are going to be built, as getting projects on the ground and seeing them bear fruit requires not only the movement of public funds but the physical movement of people.