Rice inventory up 6.28% in November–PSA

The country’s rice inventory as of November 1 reached 3.30 million metric tons (MMT), 6.28 percent higher than the 3.11 MMT recorded a year ago, according to the latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In its monthly report, titled “Rice and Corn Stocks Inventory,” the PSA said the November figure was 44.42 percent higher than October’s inventory level of 2.29 MMT.

“The total rice inventory for this month would be sufficient for 97 days,” the PSA report read.

“Stocks in the households would be enough for 49 days, those in commercial warehouses for 32 days, and those in NFA [National Food Authority] depositories for 16 days,” it added.

Of the rice inventory as of November 1, the PSA said 50.80 percent were with the households, 32.67 percent in commercial warehouses and 16.53 percent in NFA depositories. The majority, or 79.56 percent, of NFA stocks consisted of imported rice.

PSA data showed that NFA stocks during the period reached 545,990 MT, while commercial warehouses accounted for 1.078 MMT. Rice in households reached 1.677 MMT.

“Year-on-year, rice stocks in the households and in commercial warehouses grew by 10.59 percent and 22.30 percent, respectively. However, stocks in NFA depositories dropped by 22.92 percent,” the report read.

On a monthly basis, rice stocks in households and commercial warehouses were higher compared with those in October. The PSA said stocks in the households expanded 69.32 percent, while commercial warehouses grew by 36.92 percent. Stocks in NFA depositories decreased by 7.49 percent.

The PSA data also showed that the country’s corn inventory in November reached 604,790 MT, more than double, or 102.84 percent higher, than the 298,160 MT recorded a year ago. The November corn-stock inventory is 11.21 percent higher than the October inventory level of 543,850 MT.

“Compared with last year, corn stocks in the households and in commercial warehouses increased by 69.65 percent and 122.47 percent, respectively. On the other hand, stocks in NFA depositories decreased by 34.77 percent,” the report read.

The PSA said 69.73 percent of total corn-stock inventory in November were in commercial warehouses, while 30.15 percent were held by households. Corn in commercial warehouses reached 421,730 MT, stocks in households accounted for 182,330 MT of the total inventory, while corn stored in NFA warehouses amounted to only 730 MT.

“Compared with last month, stocks in commercial warehouses and in NFA depositories grew by 69.41 percent and 190.40 percent, respectively. However, stocks in the households dropped by 38.12 percent,” the PSA said.

Image Credits: Laila Austria