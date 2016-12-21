Responsive and responsible teaching

By Venus de Guzman

The continued reinvention of today’s classroom with the immersion of electronic and wireless technology calls for a more diligent teacher who can, as well, adjust to the challenges brought about by advanced technology in the new millennium.

Education in this new generation needs responsive and responsible educators. Teachers are suddenly faced with multiple roles: To guide the students to learn and become globally competitive and, at the same time, instill in them proper discipline and behavior as they explore a bigger sphere of learning.

What is responsive teaching? This refers to evolving practices of attending and responding to students’ thinking and eliciting engagement by a question and answer system to identify their strengths and weaknesses.

With this approach, teachers can pinpoint a specific student need and build a learning and teaching plan specifically designed to address that need. In a sense, advanced technology is enabling educators to tailor-fit lessons according to a student’s learning need or requirement.

This practice is different from the conventional practice of lesson planning, since there is a target level of understanding in responsive teaching, and teachers must adapt plans and objectives within particular lessons.

Students also need a responsible mentor who can be a model for a lifelong learning. Teacher-leaders are experts in their subjects and they can advocate changes because they understand what is required for excellence for their students.

Students, according to research, were greatly impacted by the influence of their loving and caring teachers. Science has found that students who have caring relationships with teachers are academically more successful and show greater “pro-social” behavior. A caring teacher can transform the school experience, especially for students who face enormous difficulties, such as dropping out or dysfunctional home lives. One student who faced these kinds of hardships told a researcher that the greatest thing a teacher can do is to care and to understand.

Here’s food for thought for our fellow educators: Reflecting on how you were cared for as a child will give you insight into the kind of care you might be extending to your students, and allow you to adjust your care to fit their needs. As teachers, we often don’t realize how kindness or the smallest caring gesture we show to our students can have a huge impact on their lives.

The author is Principal 1 at David M. Puzon Memorial National High School in Pamplona, Cagayan.