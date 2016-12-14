Resources across Sun Life seen tripling over 4 years

The resources falling under the care of Sun Life Asset Management Co. Inc. (SLAMCI), also known as asset under management (AUM), were seen to triple over the next four years and hit P100 billion by year 2020, effectively reflecting the long-term prospects of the Philippines.

According to Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. President and CEO Rizalina G. Mantaring, the long-term goal was for the SLAMCI to attain an AUM of P100 billion by then, since the country’s long-term prospects point to continued growth.

“By 2020, we hope to have hit P100 billion in AUM for SLAMCI,” Mantaring said at the sidelines of Sun Life’s Sinag Awards held on Wednesday at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel.

Mantaring pointed out that, currently, Sun Life is managing P300 billion in assets across all its companies.

“Across all our companies, we’re already managing P300 billion in assets across our life insurance, mutual funds and others. We’re already managing P300 billion. Hopefully, we grow that,” she said.

Mantaring proved tentative on the target AUM of P55 billion for SLAMCI this year, since market conditions are not so sanguine and gas, in fact, prompted investors to instead hold onto their funds rather than spend them.

“The market’s down, so investors are wary to enter the market at present. We’ve had a lot of people holding onto their cash first,” she said.

Despite the uncertain market conditions, Sun Life remained bullish on its performance for the long term based on the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

“For the long term, we’re positive. We’re still bullish for 2020, because long-term prospects for the Philippines are really good. Its economic fundamentals are good. Right now, there’s a bit of a disconnect between the economic indicators and the way the market is performing. But, hopefully, over time that will merge. It will become more consistent,” according to Mantaring.