Resignation is now an option, says Comelec chief Bautista

Beleaguered Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman Andres D. Bautista has admitted that resigning from his position now remains an option, amid the still-raging squabble with his wife, who accused him of amassing at least P1 billion in ill-gotten wealth.

Speaking during the Monday-morning flag ceremony at the Comelec headquarters in Intramuros, Manila, Bautista bared to Comelec officials and employees that he has sought “guidance” from different individuals “on what path to take”.

He added that, even Manila Archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle called him up and he took the opportunity to seek spiritual guidance.

“Even Cardinal Tagle called me…so I would have a correct discernment on what I am supposed to do,” Bautista said.

When asked if he is considering resigning from his post, Bautista answered,“As I said, all options are open.”

It can be recalled that some stakeholders have urged Bautista to step down after his wife Patricia filed a complaint against him for violation of Republic Act 9262, or the Anti- Violence Against Women and Children Act.

Patricia has also asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate her husband for alleged ill-gotten wealth, money laundering and other irregularities.

Justice Secretary Vitaliano N. Aguirre II has directed the NBI to conduct a case buildup on Patricia’s revelations and also into Bautista’s alleged irregularities during his stint as chairman of the the Presidential Commission on Good Governance (PCGG).

Aguirre also bared that the Bureau of Internal Revenue has also joined the probe to determine if there are tax liabilities based on the affidavit and documents that have been given to the NBI.

During the flag-raising ceremony, Bautista turned emotional over thesupport shown by poll officials and employees on him.

“It’s not difficult to turn over or leave this post. It’s not a problem actually. What is difficult is leaving my Comelec family behind,” he said.

Bautista added it is not easy for him to let go of the Comelec family that has embraced him for the more than two years since he assumed the post of poll chief.

“Over the years, you have really shown sincere, genuine care and affection. And, perhaps, that is what is also making my thought process difficult,” he said.

Bautista also asked for more prayers for him and his family.

Prior to his speech, Comelec employees performed a song and dance numbers for Bautista, including one where the latter asked those around him to hold hands while the popular “If We Hold On Together” song was being sung.