Renminbi now forms part of Manila’s currency reserve

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on Monday the formal inclusion of the Chinese renminbi in the official international reserves in recognition of China’s growing economic linkage with the Philippines.

The decision followed an earlier International Monetary Fund (IMF) move to include the Chinese currency in the basket of currencies that its 189-members get when tapping its loan facilities.

In a statement, BSP Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr. said they now recognize the Chinese renminbi as a viable foreign-currency reserve asset effective October 13 this year.

“The BSP may hold renminbi as part of its gross international reserves [GIR] to ensure that the said currency is available to the banking system when needed,” Tetangco said in a statement.





At present, the country’s GIR is held in US dollar, IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) and gold.

Earlier, the IMF launched a new SDR valuation basket to include the Chinese renminbi and new currency amounts that will determine the value of the SDR.

“As approved by the Executive Board of the IMF on November 30, 2015, effective October 1, 2016, the RMB [renminbi] is determined to be a freely usable currency and will be included in the SDR basket as a fifth currency, along with the US dollar, the euro, Japanese yen and the British pound,” the IMF said in a statement released in September.

Tetangco said the policy-setting monetary board has since considered the inclusion of the renminbi in the IMF’s SDR basket of reserve currencies.

The BSP also said the rising economic and financial importance of China, and the consequent boost in the use of the renminbi, was also considered in making the decision, as well as the Philippines’s increasing economic linkages with the Asian economic powerhouse.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show Philippine exports to China rose by 7.9 percent from $5.7 billion in 2010 to $6.2 billion in 2015.

In the first seven months this year, China was ranked the fourth-largest destination of Philippine exports, with 10.2-percent share to total exports, amounting to $3.2 billion.

Philippine imports from China, meanwhile, grew from $4.6 billion in 2010 to $11.5 billion in 2015.

“By 2013, China had become the biggest source of Philippine imports, and this continued in the first seven months of the year, with imports from China at 18.5 percent [$8.4 billion] of total imports,” the central bank noted.

Also, in terms of tourist arrivals, data from the Department of Tourism showed that in July 2016, China ranked as the second-biggest visitor market for the Philippines, an improvement from its fourth place ranking in 2015.