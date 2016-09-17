Remittances expected to be volatile in next few months–economist

THE inflow of remittances—one of the main pillars of the country’s consumption and overall economic expansion—is expected to be volatile in the coming months, as shifts in both the Filipino migrant workers’ deployment levels and the schedule of the local school year will affect the flow of cash sent to the Philippines.

In an analysis following the reported decrease in the country’s remittance flows, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) associate economist Nicholas Antonio T. Mapa said that, over the next few months, the country will continue to see sharp swings in growth rates.

The reported remittance data just last week disappointed markets anew, as the cash sent home by Filipino migrant workers posted the largest monthly decline in July since November last year due to a decline in the deployment of skilled workers.

This development pushed the total growth of remittance in the first seven months of the year below the government’s already-prudent projections.





In particular, remittances recorded a 5.4-percent decline in July. This contraction is the worst for cash remittances for 2016. This also put the growth of remittances in the first seven months of the year at 3 percent.

The government’s projection is for remittances to grow by 4 percent this year.

The swings in the growth rates will be attributable, according to Mapa, to changes in deployment numbers and origin, as overseas workers seek work in greener pastures or in countries unaffected by recent economic crises.

“This, coupled with the changes in the school year, may yield changes in the predictability and seasonality of foreign-exchange flows,” Mapa said.

Despite this, Mapa still expressed confidence that the overseas Filipino workers’ remittances will still be able to push consumption, adding significantly to the country’s growth rate this year.

“All in all, we can expect steady to marginal growth in remittance flows, given the POEA [Philippine Overseas Employment Administration] deployment and the zealous nature of workers abroad, enabling them to remit money to fund peso consumption,” Mapa said.

“Peso growth year-to-date remains healthy at 7 percent, which should really allay fears that remittances will no longer be able to provide ample peso-purchasing power to drive the economy to growth of roughly 6.5 percent for the year,” he added.