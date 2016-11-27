Remembering Ninoy

WE remember the birth of Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino Jr. on November 27, so we are paying tribute to his life and his legacy.

Ninoy had numerous accomplishments in his political career, and it was to be expected because politics ran in his blood. He was born into a military and political family. His grandfather, Servillano Aquino, served as a general in the revolution of 1896 and in the Philippine-American war in 1898. Ninoy’s father Ninoy Sr. was a politician who served as vice president in the World War II Japanese government of Jose P. Laurel.

Ninoy went to Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle College, National University, Saint Joseph’s College and San Beda College. He started early not only as a politician, but also as a journalist. At the young age of 17, he was already a war correspondent for the Manila Times and was eventually awarded with the Philippine Legion of Honor award when he was only 18.

When Ninoy was 21 years old, he became then-Defense Secretary Ramon Magsaysay’s advisor. When Magsaysay became president, he appointed Ninoy as his personal emissary to Luis Taruc, who was the leader of the Hukbalahap at that time. A few months into his job, Ninoy was able to make Taruc surrender.

In 1955, at 22 years old, Ninoy became the mayor of Concepcion, Tarlac—the youngest person to ever serve the city as its mayor. Five years later, he became the youngest vice governor in the country. At 29, Ninoy was already the governor of Tarlac province.

He continued his brilliant political career to become the Liberal Party’s secretary-general in 1966, and was elected senator at the age of 34. Ninoy was the only Liberal Party member in the Senate and was seen as a big threat to then-President Ferdinand E. Marcos. The Philippine Free Press magazine named Aquino an outstanding senator.

When Marcos declared martial law, Ninoy was one of the first to be arrested. He faced made-up charges of murder, subversion and firearm violations. Everybody knows about the story of Ninoy’s 40-day hunger strike following his arrest. His death sentence was later commuted and he was kept in prison for years.

Seven years into his imprisonment, Ninoy had a heart attack. He was offered to be sent to the US for surgery. He left in 1980 and stayed in America for three years. While he was there, he continued to criticize the government through his writing and public speeches.

Ninoy decided to come home in 1983, and on August 21st of that year he was shot in the head as he disembarked from the plane at the airport. His life and death left its mark in the hearts of the Filipino people, especially after that fateful day in August. His wife Corazon C. Aquino led the People Power Revolution against Marcos. She became the first female president in 1986 after Marcos was ousted from power.

His passionate and brilliant life led to a huge political change in the country. In 2004 Ninoy’s death anniversary was proclaimed a national holiday in the Philippines. On Sunday we reflect on all these as we remember the birth of a great man.