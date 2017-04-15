Regulator urges DPOs to ensure protection during Holy Week break

THE National Privacy Commission (NPC) on Tuesday ordered Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in the government to ensure the security of personal data in their respective agencies’ care during the long weekend of April 13 to April 16.

“This is in order to prevent data breaches, such as the one that happened in 2016 during the same period,” the NPC said in a statement. “The minimal staffing during official holidays, such as Holy Week, makes data processing systems vulnerable not only to online data breaches but to physical security breaches as well. In this regard, please take the necessary precautions to safeguard personal data.”

The NPC’s suggested precautions include placing non-mission critical systems off-line especially those that contain or have access to personal data.

“For systems that are kept off-line, ensure that all system activities are recorded and the aforementioned logs are secure,” the NPC said. “Password-protect or encrypt files and databases on servers, desktop computers and other devices.”

The NPC also suggested that DPOs conduct a backup of systems and databases and discourage physical breaches by securing office premises adequately.

Privacy Commissioner Raymund E. Liboro likened the protection of personal data during long holidays to securing one’s home when leaving for an out of town trip. “When one leaves for a long vacation or when you leave home for a long period of time unattended, you make sure that security precautions are in place to ensure that break-ins do not happen,” Liboro said in a statement. “The same way our DPOs should safeguard their information-technology systems, as well as ensure that adequate physical security are in place during times of minimal staffing.”

According to Liboro, the banking sector is also vulnerable, citing the Bangladesh bank heist of 2016 also happened on a long weekend (Chinese New Year).

“The economic significance of the financial sector is the reason we are looking to have a general assembly of DPOs from the finance and banking sector next,” Liboro added.