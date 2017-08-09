Regional group to rebut claims vs coconut oil

Members of the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), including the Philippines, will counter the negative propaganda contained in the latest report of the American Heart Association (AHA), which indicated that coconut-oil consumption is unhealthy.

Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Administrator Romulo J. de la Rosa told the BusinessMirror that the decision was made during a meeting of the 18-member intergovernmental organization in July in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“We urged the other APCC members that we should jointly face this [bad rap against coconut oil]. There were some suggestions, one of which is that they [APCC members], in their own national efforts, will come up to counter-campaign the study of AHA,” de la Rosa said in an interview. “We all agreed to that, and we also agreed that all APCC member-countries will do further steps to address the bad publicity against coconut oil.”

De la Rosa disclosed that the APCC is also set to submit a position paper to the World Health Organization (WHO) defending coconut oil and citing its benefits to human health.

“There will be a statement from the Secretariat to the WHO and Food and Agriculture Organization [FAO]. Because there is a need to raise the matter to the WHO,” he said. “It seems like the World Health Organization initially echoed the stand against saturated fats, although coconut oil was not singled out, but was implied to.”

Indeed, dietary guidelines on the WHO’s web site showed that it advises consumers to shy away from saturated fats, such as coconut oil, and prefer consuming unsaturated fats, like vegetable oils, instead.

The PCA chief said that, based on the monitoring by the United Coconut Associations of the Philippines (Ucap), there has been no reported withdrawal of coconut-oil purchase orders (POs) from the Philippines since the AHA released its presidential advisory against the commodity.

“So far what they [Ucap] are saying is that there has been no big impact on coconut oil, particularly there has been no actual effect in sense of sales. There has been no withdrawal of POs according to members of Ucap,” de la Rosa said.

“There has been no cancellation of orders, then that means our coconut-oil exports have not been affected by the bad propaganda. That’s why we are planning to make a counteroffensive statement because their claims are basically rehashed ones,” de la Rosa added.

De la Rosa also said the bad rap against coconut oil had a minimal to less effect, particularly on Americans, due to the consumers knowledge and awareness on the benefits of the commodity.

Citing several studies, the AHA said in an advisory on June 15 that coconut oil raised LDL cholesterol the same way other saturated fats found in butter, beef fat and palm oil. Increase in LDL cholesterol, which is considered bad cholesterol, is a major cause of artery-clogging plaque and cardiovascular diseases, according to the AHA.

“Because coconut oil increases LDL cholesterol, a cause of CVD [cardiovascular disease], and has no known offsetting favorable effects, we advise against the use of coconut oil,” the AHA advisory read.

Instead of consuming coconut oil, the AHA urged consumers to replace it with polyunsaturated or monosaturated fat, which “lowers blood triglyceride levels”, an independent biomaker of risk for CVD.

“Replacing saturated with polyunsaturated fat prevents and regresses atherosclerosis in nonhuman primates. Overall, evidence supports the conclusion that polyunsaturated fat from vegetable oils [mainly n-6, linoleic acid] reduces CVD somewhat more than monounsaturated fat [mainly oleic acid] when replacing saturated fat,” the advisory read.

“Evidence has accumulated during the past several years that strengthens long-standing AHA recommendations to replace saturated fat with polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fat to lower the incidence of CVD. Reduction in total dietary fat or a goal for total fat intake is not recommended,” it added.

In a statement released on June 21, the APCC condemned the AHA report, saying it is “totally false and misleading”.

“[The] APCC finds this AHA report totally false and misleading while allegedly representing the commercial vested interest of its sponsors who are telling the same old story that saturated fats contribute to high cholesterol levels, which is misleading information,” the APCC said.

The APCC added the robust growth of the coconut industry, which threatens the market share of vegetable-oil producers, may have caused the latest attack against coconut oil.

“Higher-value products are experiencing unprecedented growth in volume of export and value, especially in the last five to seven years. This magnitude of growth would obviously be taking market share away from some of competitor vegetable-oil products,” the APCC said. It also expressed confidence that consumers will not be persuaded by the recent claims of the AHA.

“[The] APCC is convinced that this good news for the coconut growers is causing old stories to reappear from its critics with its bad science. The traditional consumer of coconut will not be deterred, while the recently introduced consumers would by now be convinced of the true nutritional and health benefits of coconut to also not be deterred,” its statement read.

The APCC is an intergovernmental organization of 18 coconut-producing states in the Asia-Pacific region, including the Philippines, which aims “to promote, coordinate and harmonize all activities of the coconut industry”. It accounts for over 90 percent of world coconut production and exports of coconut products.

Latest trade data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that export receipt from coconut products from January to May this year doubled to $792.432 million, from $393.857 million recorded in the same period last year.

During the five-month period, the Philippines earned some $691.523 million from coconut oil alone, which is more than double or 119.17 percent more than the $393.857 million recorded a year ago. Revenue from coconut oil accounted for the bulk of export receipts from coconut products.

It also remained as the country’s top agricultural export product, accounting for 39.58 percent of the total export revenue.