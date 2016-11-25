Regina Capital targets more Japanese clients with online platform launch

Regina Online Investing said it is launching an online trading platform hoping to target Japanese clients who wants to invest in the Philippine Stock Exchange.

The company, the online unit of stock broker Regina Capital and Development Corp., said it will launch Trade Pro order management system later this month as it solves its clients’ problem trading from Japan. The said platform is in the Japanese language, Nihongo, to target the general retail traders in the world’s third largest economy.

Regina Online sales manager Fernando Martinez said when it hit a deal earlier this year with Seven Seas Properties Corp. to bring Japanese customers to the PSE to trade, the company stumbled on several problems on dealing with its clients, like the time difference between the Philippines and Japan and the stop-loss order scheme.

Seasoned Japanese equity traders in Philippine stock market also use trend and range trading, the strategy that involves buying or selling stocks depending on the breakout or breakdown price which can be difficult to implement using the conventional online trading platforms.

Regina’s Trade Pro enables the Japanese stock investors to post their orders on these price points. Once placed, Regina floor traders will immediately execute the trade when the specified prices are hit. The client will then see the updated status of his order in the system upon completion.

“Being one of the more sophisticated investors in the world, Japanese individuals require specialized desk assisted execution on their orders which online trading platforms cannot provide,” Martinez said. “Trade Pro is designed to make things easier for overseas based accounts to have a seamless desk assisted trading experience.”

Since the partnership of Regina and Seven Seas in May, the company already has about 100 Japanese traders investing the in the Philippines. The companies said they hoped to increase that number after the launch of the platform, which is still dependent on the PSE data system and has about one minute of lag time.

Yukihiro Nishimura, chief executive officer of Seven Seas, said there are about 15 million active accounts in Japan trading at their stock market and the company is just targeting a fraction of those users to bring into the Philippines.

In comparison, the Philippines only has about 50,000 accounts and only a fifth are active traders.

“Philippine (President Rodrigo) Duterte is well known in Japan because of his recent visit. And I think Philippines GDP (gross domestic product) and lots of people are interested in the Philippines to do their trading,” Nishimura said.

Aside from managing buy and sell stock requests, its platform also provides market and stock quotes, performs portfolio management and monitoring of profit and loss, enables users to build and customize stock watch list, and access charting and drawing tools that can save unlimited charts.