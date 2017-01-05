Redemption has come the All-new Honda Civic RS Turbo

LAUNCHED last year, the all-new Civic was undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated and exciting cars ever introduced in 2016.

Its overall groundbreaking design and platform justly upholds the moniker of being reborn. It seemed like Honda totally set aside the popular sedan’s heritage, went back to the drawing board and recreated a new generation from scratch—in a good way. Fortified with so many innovations, not even the previous drive events with this stunner were enough to put us in contention. So, finally, we were privileged to have spent more time with the sporty RS Turbo edition in neat White Orchid Pearl shade.

Now, be careful not to get hypnotized by this new generation’s Revolutionary Silhouette Advanced Neo Sedan design concept. That’s because its imposing aura emanates from the combination of well-crafted, more defined and sharper frame profiles. It flawlessly utters the frontend’s subdued yet bold-looking gloss black front grille, along with the fresh multi-LED fitted headlights with LED daylight running lights (DRL). But as you turn you attention on the flanks, this is where you’ll realize the more cunning factor. Honda adapted the design concept to conceive a coupe-like outline. One evident influence is the C-pillar flowing into the trunk area. And unlike other cars with relatively less appealing rear end, it highlights the C-shaped exquisite taillights denoting the brand’s unique identity along with the RS spec-exclusive trunk spoiler. With the car’s lower and wider stance, it complements well with the 17-inch RS design alloy wheels wrapped in 215/50 series rubbers. Dimension-wise, this latest Civic emerged beefier than the two previous productions.

With the smart entry and push-start button features, you bet that the key fob will never leave your pocket. Imagine that the door not only unlocks as you reach for the handle, it also automatically locks as you walk away. But once inside, be prepared to be mesmerized by how Honda veered away from the conventional layout. Of course, the coupe-like approach doesn’t end at the exterior. Getting that ideal driving posture from the tilt/telescopic helm and electronic multiadjustment seat is just for starters.

Then, you’ll definitely feel that deep-set effect from a sports car fashioned by the higher center console and short shift knob. It’s also gadget-friendly, thanks to the dual layers and provisions for USB cables. Even the leather seats, aside from being well-padded, are sporty, too. But that’s not all, since intuitiveness, high-tech accessibility and device connectivity are all over the place. From the vivid full-color TFT instrument cluster, new touch-operated infotainment, which looks like a tablet embedded in the center panel, to a multi-view reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, to name a few. With fewer knobs to turn and buttons to push, even handbrake handle no longer exist, thanks to the electronic parking brake (EPB). And it’s even integrated with auto brake hold (ABH) function, which enables the brake to remain engaged (together with the brake lamps) at every full stop until you step on the accelerator.

On the road, this top spec Civic is extremely engaging to drive. One of the obvious reasons derives from the new turbocharged power train. Honda brought back the spirit of performance from the 1990s with the help of a forced induction system. This time, you only need to remain between 1,500 to 5,500 (or even lower) rpm to feel that kick coming from the boost squeezing out 220 N-m of maximum torque. And with the improved seven-speed automatic continuously variable transmission, every smooth shifting corresponds with the motor’s lower and wider power band. It enables the car to reach cruising speeds swiftly and effortlessly. But be prepared when you shift to sport mode as the gearbox maintains a higher engine pace, which, in turn, produces massive thrust. To make spirited driving more fun, there’s also an available paddle shifter to manipulate the gears and for engine braking.

What’s even harder to let go is how it behaves on the road. For a four-door sedan, the vehicle was surprisingly nimble on tight turns. While the steering is light with less road feel, it begins to relay excellent feedback as you turn the helm. This provides maneuvering with total ease and control. Considering the lower stance and that the damping system has less degree to play, the level of comfort, on the other hand, was remarkably composed. Providing peace of mind are advanced safety features, such as front, side and curtain airbags; vehicle stability assist; antilock braking system with electronic brake force distribution; and reinforced ace body design, which dissipates the energy of crash away from the driver.

The all-new Civic is the kind of car that brings back the joy of driving even in today’s urban situation. With all those outstanding elements, it’s hard to end every driving session, particularly on open highways, as you’ll end up wanting more. Well, who wouldn’t? After all, that’s why the all-new Civic has earned global recognitions from leading institutions, including the 2016 North American Car of the Year, the2016 Canadian Car of the Year, and recently, with the country’s Car Award Group, Inc. 2016 Car of the Year award.

Thumbs up

Exterior styling

New 1.5 liter turbo engine

Cockpit layout

Excellent handling

Safety and security features

Dimensions

Overall length: 4,633 millimeters

Overall width: 1,799 mm

Overall height: 1,416 mm

Wheelbase: 2,700 mm

Price as tested: P1.423million (inclusive of P20, 000 for White Orchid Pearl)

Thumbs down

No sunroof

Specifications

Vehicle: All-new Honda Civic RS Turbo

Type: Compact sedan

Engine: 1.5 liter , 4-Cylinder, 16 valves, Earth Dreams Technology DOHC, VTEC Turbo (with front mounted intercooler), EURO 4 compliant, petrol fed

Maximum power: 171 hp at 5,500 rpm

Maximum torque: 220 N-m at 1,500-5,500 rpm

Transmission: Earth Dreams Technology seven-speed automatic Continuously variable transmission

Image Credits: Randy S. Peregrino