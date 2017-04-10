Real religion

THE Philippines is predominantly Catholic, with around 84 million Catholic citizens, making it the third-largest Catholic country in the world after Brazil and Mexico and one of two predominantly Catholic countries in Asia (East Timor is the other).

Our nation enjoys a pragmatic and mutually beneficial relationship with the bishop of Rome, also known as the pope, who heads the entire Catholic Church. We have entertained four papal visits to date, undeniably showing Filipinos’ immediate and emphatic connection with The Holy See.

Our country has two saints, Pedro Calungsod and Lorenzo Ruiz. Going by the number of religious festivals we have here, the places of worship that dot our landscape, and the religious symbols we see at homes and workplaces and worn by people, one can’t deny by casual observation that Filipinos seem to be a very religiously Catholic people.

But is it the kind of religiosity where one can do what one wants for as long as he or she goes to Mass on Sundays, says the rosary, or performs the rituals during Holy Week?

We have often heard it asked, “How can a people so religious be so corrupt?” Could it be the lack of synchronicity between our religiosity and the ethics we practice or do not practice in government, in workplaces, in society, in general?

The Philippines slid further down in the annual Corruption Perceptions Index of antigraft watchdog Transparency International (TI) with a score of 35 for 2016 and a ranking of 101st out of 176 countries. We were ranked 95th out of 168 countries in 2015 and 85th out of 175 in 2014.

Our poor ratings in corruption surveys always lead to pointing the finger at government. Bureaucrats and politicians are blamed for the official corruption that drains public coffers of its already meager resources. But the truth is, private corruption is just as extensive and extreme. There are many in the private sector who themselves are not paragons of virtue, and private corruption may be just as responsible as public corruption is for making the lack of integrity a societal problem.

We don’t mean to sound preachy but, perhaps, it is just appropriate to be asking these questions of Catholics during this Holy Week. Because the Catholic faith, like any faith, would be nothing more than false enthusiasm and empty phrases if it is not accompanied by appropriate action, if it is not lived and fulfilled in the lives of its faithful.

Now, more than ever, Filipino Catholics are being called to live out their faith, to stand out, instead of just standing on the sidelines. It is perhaps time to animate the Catholicism of this predominantly Catholic nation.

It is time perhaps for Filipino Catholics to become more Catholic, at least in the truer sense of the word that means universal and all-embracing. To be less quick to criticize and more ready to forgive.

It is perhaps time to show Catholicism in such everyday problems like Metro Manila’s usually chaotic traffic, to be more peaceful and calm on our roads, to show some love, even a touch of divinity, by forgiving other motorists who split lanes or whose vehicles roar past us or swerve and cut us off.

It is perhaps time to be more kindly in our manner, offer beatific smiles to people we encounter every day, even strangers or people who are less than deserving.

In a country where political and social movements like the 1986 Edsa People Power Revolt look to religious figures for inspirational leadership, moral legitimization and even organizational muscle, it is probably relevant to remember that our Catholic religiosity should be rooted in human experience.

Such was Saint Pope John Paul II’s reminder to people to be holy in their daily lives—a call for ordinary holiness.

Holiness is not always extraordinary and otherworldly. Holy, too, is the single mother who struggles to put her kids through school, or the public official who refuses to succumb to corruption, or the father who battles to overcome his alcoholism.

These are examples of holiness we could better relate to and imitate, and there are a lot more if we care to look beyond the miraculous and merely religious.

We could be these very examples. Not just this Holy Week.