Real-estate prices accelerate

Residential real estate prices continued to rise in the second quarter and at a faster rate, compared to that seen in the first three months of the year.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released on Friday updates to the residential real-estate price index (RREPI), which is a central bank initiative officially launched earlier this year.

The RREPI measures the average change in price of the different types of housing units over a time period, where the growth rate of the index measures house inflation.

The construction of the RREPI is based on the banks’ approved housing-loan applications.





The second-quarter report released on Friday showed residential real-estate prices growing faster in the April-to-June period, at 11.3 percent, from the 9.4-percent increase a quarter earlier.

The index, meanwhile, rose to 122.8, from 110.3 for the same quarter a year ago.

In terms of types of housing units, single-detached housing units registered the fastest price expansion, averaging 18.6 percent.

This was followed by townhouses at 14.7 percent, while the price of condominium units fell by 0.1 percent.

In terms of geographical location, residential real-property prices accelerated in areas outside the nation’s capital region, with a growth rate of 18.4 percent.

Real-estate prices moderated in the National Capital Region (NCR) to only 2.7 percent in the second quarter.

“This is due largely to the higher rates of increase in prices of single-detached housing units and townhouses in areas outside NCR compared to those of NCR,” the central bank said.

“Moreover, the prices of condominium unites edged lower in NCR but increased slightly in areas outside NCR,” the central bank added.

Central bank data further show condominium units were the most common house purchases in the NCR, while single-detached houses were mostly acquired in areas outside NCR.

By region, the BSP said NCR accounted for 42.1 percent of the total number of residential real-estate loans granted during the period. This was followed by Southern Tagalog, or the Calabarzon region, with 31.5 percent.

Central Luzon accounted for 6.7 percent of the loans, while central Visayas has 5.2 percent; Western Visayas has 4.9 percent; Northern Mindanao has 3.4 percent; and the Davao region, 2 percent.