RCBC tops ‘ASIAMONEY’ Summer Awards 2016

The Treasury Group of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) was recognized for the second year in a row in the recently concluded Forex (FX) the poll conducted by Asiamoney magazine, one of the leading financial publications in the region.

RCBC Treasury was cited as the Best Domestic Provider of FX Services, Best for FX Options, Best for FX Research & Market Coverage as voted by corporates. RCBC Treasury was also voted as the Best Domestic Provider by financial institutions. Chet Luy, senior executive vice president and head of Treasury, received the four awards in the Asiamoney Summer Awards 2016 held on September 21 at JW Marriott, Hong Kong.

“We are humbled by the recognition accorded to us by our clients. Having been selected by clients from a field of other good Philippine banks, these awards mean a lot to us. It inspires us to work harder and to always strive to do the best for our clients,” Luy said.

In its 2015 Asiamoney Forex (FX) poll, RCBC Treasury received two awards as Best Domestic Provider for Overall FX Services in the Philippines and Best Domestic Provider for FX Options in the Philippines, both as voted by corporates.



