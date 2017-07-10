RCBC Savings Bank launches Save Up & Fly promo

RCBC Savings Bank (RSB), one of the top thrift banks in the country with over 150 business and lending centers nationwide, scored anew by launching a travel promo for its clients and customers.

Seeking to strengthen its retail-banking services, RSB launched on July 3 the “Save Up & Fly” promo “to help our customers save up and enjoy their dream grand vacation overseas”.

“Every time we come up with a promo, we always think of our customers. Based on the surveys we did, they want to travel, especially the millennials,” said Guilberto Benedicto, product development and channel management division head.

With this promo, all new and existing personal or corporate account holders now get the chance to win exciting trips to various Asian and European destinations: A seven-day, two-night tour around Europe for two, inclusive of round-trip airfares, hotel, travel insurance and P50,000 pocket money or a four-day/three-night travel package for two to Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

“By simply placing the minimum required increase [based on their account types] and then maintaining the required average daily balance during the promo period, they may be on their way to the most unforgettable adventures of their lives!” Benedicto added.

As an added bonus, personal accounts enrolled in RCBC Online Banking Retail or corporate accounts in AccessOne Corporate within the promo period will earn one additional raffle entry for the account holder.

Clients opening new Dragon Savings Account or Dragon All In One Checking Account for a minimum deposit of P250,000 maintained within the promo period will also get a Samsung phone based on the deposit tier.

While on their dream vacations, RSB customers are welcome to use RCBC Savings Bank’s newest debit card powered by Mastercard, the MyAccess card, the bank’s newest innovation in efficient banking that can cater to their client’s every need.

RSB clients who avail themselves of the MyAccess debit card are assured the ultimate convenience and ease in all their transactions. Cardholders can shop online and in-store, perform automated teller machine transactions with ease, and enjoy hassle-free payments abroad using the MyAccess debit card. The card uses state-of-the-art Europay, MasterCard and Visa chip technology to ensure the cardholder’s maximum protection against theft and fraud.

Aside from earning raffle entries, new and existing personal and corporate account holders opening a Dragon Savings Account or a Dragon All in One Checking Account within the promo period can also get instant prizes depending on their additional fresh funds. To qualify for an instant prize, the Dragon Savings or Dragon All In One Checking account holder should deposit at least the minimum required fresh-funds deposit upon account opening per instant prize tier and maintain the average daily balance during the holding period of seven months.

RSB is the consumer-banking arm of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. and a member of the Yuchengco Group of Cos. The Save Up & Fly promo is from July 3, 2017 to April 6, 2018. The grand draw for the promo will be held at RCBC Savings Corporate Center on April 20, 2018.