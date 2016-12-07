Razon Group wants to save Manila’s oldest sports complex

THE Razon Group is offering to help save the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

Instead of transferring the RMSC to a different location, the Razon Group, headed by businessman Enrique Razon, is offering to revitalize the sports complex through a preservation and urban renewal project to bring back its old glory.

Built in 1934, the RMSC was destroyed during World War II. It was reconstructed in 1953 and renovated in 2011.

Since then, the RMSC has not undergone any structural and facilities improvements or upgrading, rendering it virtually unsuitable and unsafe not only for training athletes, but especially for holding not only local, but also international games.

Rizal Memorial is managed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the property where it stands is owned by the City of Manila. The city has had no income from RMSC for years now, leaving the city with no funds to modernize the complex’s facilities.

The PSC has been considering transferring the RMSC to a different location, possibly Clark Field in Pampanga, in order to build the Philippine Olympic Village.

This new sports complex is envisioned to be a larger and more modern sports complex complete with training facilities for national athletes, as well as facilities to host large sports meets. This is expected to happen when funding for the relocation is complete.

For some time now, the Razon Group has been been offering to redevelop and revitalize the RMSC through a preservation and urban renewal project. Fully cognizant that Rizal Memorial is a sports landmark and of the close association that Filipinos have for sports, the Razon Group, plans to maintain, as well as fortify the RMSC façade.

Within the façade and walls will rise contemporary buildings that will house modern offices and commercial areas run by smart technologies, replete with modern amenities and green open spaces.

A sports museum will also be built. The business areas are expected to compensate for the expensive and meticulous process of restoring and preserving the RMSC façade.

With this urban renewal, Manila is expected to quickly catch up with other cities in the National Capital Region that have quickly grown and modernized.

Moreover, the revitalized RMSC is expected to provide a new revenue stream for Manila, as well as create thousands of jobs and hopefully, bring back the Philippines’ former glory days in sports.