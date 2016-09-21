Rationalizing fiscal perks to hike government revenue by P33.8 billion–DOF

The Department of Finance (DOF) said it expects a gain of P33.8 billion from rationalizing fiscal incentives, which would include putting in place a sunset clause on some fiscal perks being enjoyed by foreign and local investors.

While the loss from lowering corporate-income tax would be higher at P34.8 billion, the DOF said this projection has not taken into account the impact of full value-added tax refund in cash.

This is based on the agency’s four-part tax-reform package, which it presented to the House of Representatives recently. One of the tax reforms being proposed by the DOF is the reduction in corporate-income tax.

Based on the DOF’s initial assessment, the government would gain as much as P368 billion from the tax reforms by 2019. The figure has already factored in the offsetting measures.





Fiscal incentives rationalization was identified as a measure to offset revenue losses from lowering corporate-income tax to 25 percent, from the current 30 percent.

In particular, streamlining fiscal perks could add P33.8 billion to the government’s coffers but this could be eclipsed by the projected revenue loss of P34.8 billion from lowering the corporate-income tax.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trade Secretary Ramon M. Lopez said his department is currently working with the DOF to come up with a consolidated proposal to modernize fiscal incentives.

Additional perks, such as net operating loss carry over and accelerated depreciation or tax deduction for projects that undertake research and development; and additional labor and training expenses, were suggested by Lopez.

In return for granting extra perks, Lopez said he is amenable to capping certain perpetual incentives, like the special rate of 5 percent on gross income earned.