Raps filed vs Paoay treasure hunters

PAOAY, Ilocos Norte—Six treasure hunters allegedly involved in an illegal treasure-hunting operation near a famous tourist destination here were charged before the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office here.

Juan de los Reyes of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources reported on Thursday said that the respondents, including the financiers and those who are directly involved in digging holes and tunnels at the Culili point, are facing both criminal and administrative charges for illegal occupancy, destruction of forestland and falsification of documents.

With an estimated cost of damages pegged at P190,000, de los Reyes said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) took about a week to prepare the complaint against the perpetruators in view of some lacking documents. “It’s not the amount but it is how they destroyed the environment—the forestland,” de los Reyes said, adding that the assessed value of the confiscated equipment which are currently impounded at the DENR-Ilocos Norte office could be more P1 million.