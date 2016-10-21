Ramos to Duterte: If you can’t say anything nice, shut up

SHALL we take it or leave it?” former President Fidel V. Ramos asked his readers in a forthcoming column, whether his unsolicited advice for President Duterte should be taken.

Ramos said he made unsolicited advice to President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo during her presidency.

Apparently worried by the many criticisms against the President, whom he had anointed in the May elections, Ramos proceeded to enumerate his advice, taking quotes from Robert Greene’s book, Laws of Power.

He said Mr. Duterte is also affected by congressional bickering, media hype, joblessness, burdensome debt, global economic slowdown and lowered people’s morale.





“Always say less than necessary,” Ramos’s first advice, hitting the nail on the head, since Duterte has a penchant for long-winded talks.

“When you are trying to impress people with words, the more you say, the more common you appear, and the less in control. If you can’t say anything nice, shut up!”

“Win through your actions, never through arguments” was Ramos’s second advice, saying it is much more powerful to get others to agree with you through your actions, without saying a word.

“Demonstrate, do not explicate,” he added.

Ramos tells not to build for tresses to protect oneself from isolation, which is dangerous. “A fortress seems the safest. But isolation exposes you to more dangers than it protects you from—it cuts you off from valuable information. Ramos’s other tips on the exercise of power:

Keep your hands clean. You must seem a paragon of efficiency and civility. Your hands should never be soiled by mistakes and nasty deeds.

Plan all the way to the end. The ending is everything. Plan all the way to it, taking into account all possible consequences, obstacles and twists of fortune that might reverse your hard work and give the glory to others.

Despise the free lunch. Probably alluding to the many offers of help by China in building our economy, infrastructure, tourism and trade, among many others.

“What is offered for free is dangerous”—it usually involves either a trick or a hidden obligation. What has worth is worth paying for.”

Ramos, quoting from another author, has this advice not only for the President but for the members of his Cabinet: Know what you are supposed to be doing.