Ramirez rues presence of foreign coaches

WE can’t advance in Philippine sports because we don’t seem to trust our very own resources.

We always go outsourcing. Look outside. Go beyond our shores.

We can’t live with our own brothers and sisters.

Our kind is inferior.

We depend on others.

We are never self-reliant.

The white-skinned, the Caucasians, are always the best.

Who said colonial mentality is dead in this country?

Even Manny Pacquiao’s trainer is an American.

Is it because we are Third World?

And Third World is not on a par with First World

We are not capable? N’yet?

Look at some of our national sports associations. They employ non-Filipinos as coaches.

Take basketball.

Didn’t we have an American, again, to coach our last national team, the Gilas Pilipinas?

Isn’t that supreme irony?

And did we see the Basketball Coaches Association of the Philippines (BCAP) protest against it?

Isn’t the BCAP tasked to protect Filipino coaches—their job never given to foreigners, especially if our national interest is on the line?

Isn’t our global battles purely Filipino affairs?

Basketball is supposed to be our national passion and, yet, we discard our very own to mentor our basketeers.

Didn’t we finish No. 3 in the 1954 World Cup of basketball with pure Filipino talents like Caloy Loyzaga? Coached by a Filipino?

That has not been surpassed, even equaled, by any Asian country for that matter.

Not even China, now also considered a world basketball power.

But there is hope.

Butch Ramirez now wants all foreigners barred from coaching any team from the national sports associations (NSAs).

“Why hire a foreign coach if your local coaches are capable of teaching the same program to their athletes?” said Ramirez, the no-nonsense returning chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Finally, here’s a PSC top gun in Ramirez speaking not only sensibly but who’s got balls, as well.

It’s been the sorry practice for years that several NSAs hire foreign coaches at astronomical fees.

And, yet, these coaches hardly deliver—if not come home zero most of the time, if not all of the time, from overseas wars.

As per Ramirez’s estimation, foreign coaches get from $1,500 to $3,000 (about P75K to P150K) a month.

But, he added, he could increase Filipino coaches’ salaries to as much as P100,000 a month “depending on the performance of their athletes.”

Fair enough.

You don’t perform, sorry.

But you perform, glory.

Under Republic Act 6847 creating the PSC, Ramirez has the power to determine salaries of coaches, as well as exercise supervision over the NSAs.

It’s Christmas. Time for giving pa-more.

But does Ramirez see coaches deserving of bonuses, athletes included?

I can see two: Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and her coach.

After them, none. Nada.

Merry Christmas!

THAT’S IT While Ricky Vargas licks his wounds following his failed bid to challenge Peping Cojuangco for the Olympic top post in the land, his boss, MVP, has launched a mission to convince the Fiba (World Basketball Federation) to relax its rules on granting Fil-Ams the right to play for flag and country. As a member of the powerful Fiba Central Board, MVP can pursue the mission with earnest. Who knows Jordan Clarkson, the Fil-Am who is now a key cog at the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, might yet play for Gilas Pilipinas soon? A big boost for our campaign in international cagefests should that happen.