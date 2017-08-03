Quezon City Hall destroys 100 sidecars of illegal tricycles

ECHOING the efforts of the national government in resolving the traffic congestion in Metro Manila, the local government of Quezon City has started implementing the “One Strike” policy against tricycles operating illegally, destroying the sidecars of the vehicles to prevent further use.

In a statement, QC Tricycle Franchising Board Assistant Head Peter Aumentado said although city ordinance 2337-2014, also known as the Quezon City Tricycle Management Code of 2014, was enacted three years ago, “it was only in July 2017 that the implementing rules and regulations were finalized. Thus, its implementation began August 1, 2017.”

On Tuesday the QC Department of Public Order and Safety (DPOS) seized more than 100 tricycle units during its anticolorum operations.

Aumentado said Mayor Herbert Bautista directed the DPOS Tricycle Regulations Unit to strictly implement the QC Tricycle Management Law following mounting complaints from the city’s residents as well as legitimate tricycle operators.

“Under the One Strike policy, illegal tricycles will be confiscated on the first offense and fined P3,000. The QC DPOS Tricycle Regulations Unit will then bring the confiscated tricycles to the impounding area at Roces Avenue, with the sidecar part to be destroyed,” the statement said.

“This ordinance is called ‘one strike’ because if an unregistered tricycle is caught, the driver is fined P3,000 and the sidecar part destroyed,” DPOS Tricycle Regulations Unit Officer in Charge Robert Manuel de la Cruz said.

The implementation was met with resistance from the tricycle owners during the anticolorum operations.

Quezon City has around 5,000 illegal tricycles, while 26,400 tricycles are franchised and registered.

The sidecar part of the tricycle can cost between P30,000 to P60,000, depending on the quality and materials used.