Quezon City gears up as medical tourism hub

Quezon City has always been known as the “City of Stars”, as it is home to the country’s largest TV and film networks and production outfits for decades. But with the recent first Quezon City Tourism Stakeholders’ Summit, the city government has been clear with its goals of adding “Wellness Capital of Asia” as a distinctive badge to its name.

Mayor Herbert M. Bautista has led the signing of “Vision 2020 Commitment,” pledging to gather inputs from stakeholders and create an effective plan that will “raise the profile of Quezon City in the world medical-tourism stage”.

“On a global scale, I have learned that medical tourism is one of the so-called sunrise industries. A report forecasts the world medical-tourism market to be at $143 billion by 2020. Growth is phenomenal, and the Philippines is poised to benefit because of our hospitality, skilled doctors and ready facilities. Quezon City wants to be part of it,” Mayor Herbert stated at the forum.

“Medical tourism is not only about hospitals or clinics. It is about the people. I believe Filipinos are the best in terms of providing that personal and effective health care. Medical Tourism is also about providing the best experience for the patient and his or her family. Medical Tourism serves as a catalyst to bring in more tourists to Quezon City,” he added.

First to experience these medical tourism landmarks in Quezon City were the members of the media, as the city government prepared an educational and relaxing wellness tour that truly highlighted the best health and wellness spots in the city.

Wellness is also about looking and feeling good about oneself, and Svelt’i is just the perfect stop for all those vanity, health and beauty needs. The top-shelf state-of-the art technologies for slimming, skin care and anti-ageing needs are catered to provide noninvasive body and skin rejuvenation. The professional and friendly medical staff noted that they provide wellness sessions based on honest consultancy that truly rely on what your body and face really need, and not just to sell the services. Dr. Lalaine Salazar noted that their team conducts thorough assessment before suggesting any procedure that will help you lose weight, reverse aging and maintain radiant skin. Svelt’i offers a selection of “proven technical approaches, versatile equipment and specific treatment protocols” for its clientele to see visible beauty and weight-loss results that cannot be achieved through regular exercise and beauty regimens alone.

If you’re shopping for body-shaping and cellulite-smoothing treatments, the center’s i-Curve is the session you should book. Winner of “Best Slimming Treatment” in Les Victoire de la Beaute in France back in 2010 and 2011, i-Curve is a revolutionary system that uses low-level lasers to smoothen cellulite, reduce fats and highlight body shapes. The treatment’s photobiomodulation stimulates the body’s natural process for releasing stored content in the adipose cells.

Svelt-I Wellness and Beauty Center is at fifth Floor of South Insula Condominium in Timog Avenue.

For a soulful, relaxing treat for your senses, a body massage at the high-end The Spa at SM North is the perfect relief to cap off your day.

The Spa pioneered the spa industry in the Philippines back in 1996. Decades later and The Spa still holds its reputation of giving classy, exquisite body massage sthat truly rejuvenate your senses and gives you that calming, soothing vibe. Its Swedish Massage has always been a crowd favorite for its invigorating technique using elbows and forearms to work on your deeper tissues, which then result in a profound relief from muscle tightness. The Lymphatic Detox is also a must-try to cleanse from within, with the excellent detoxification that eliminates metabolic waste, excess fluids and toxins in your body.

Now, if you are looking for a more serious health care, Saint Luke’s Medical Center is undoubtedly the best medical facility in the city. The well-acclaimed hospital that is Saint Luke’s on E. Rodriguez Sr. Avenue is set to conquer higher grounds with its new and world-class facilities. Gearing up toward international medical tourism, Saint Luke’s has recently introduced its Concierge Building, wherein foreign patients will be welcomed with top-notch, hotel-like services for their needed medical assistance. They are further supported in terms of taking care of administrative work and papers that come with being a foreigner in the country.

Tristan Ramos, assistant vice president for Institutional accounts, noted that Saint Luke’s is truly ready to become an international medical-tourism spot with its continuous efforts toward global advancements. Saint Luke’s has always been considered as one of the Philippines’s best hospitals with its advanced technology and top-of-the-line doctors, but its Obesity and Management Center should also be noticed. You can have the latest medical approach, proven techniques to effectively manage weight, as well as lifestyle counselling for your exercise and nutrition plans.

For any of your health problems, Saint Luke’s boasts of its top-of-the line and advanced technology to diagnose your condition in a lot faster and easier ways. All equipment are all advanced and state-of-the-art in terms of addressing your every health issue.

If you’re in for an experience that will feed and nourish your mind with knowledge and pleasure, the Quezon City Experience (QCX) Museum is surely the best place where you can unwind a little and get informed. This social-history museum offers 16 literary interactive galleries where visitors can learn more about the history and culture of sprawling Quezon City. Each gallery boasts of high-technology holograms and tablets, as well as world-class installations. The museum allows you to know Quezon City more, from its humble beginnings to overcoming setbacks, as well as its amazing achievements through the years. QCX Museum is located inside the Quezon Memorial Circle on Elliptical Road.

After giving your mind a wonderful treat at QCX Museum, you can enjoy feel-good, tasty, organic food at Hillside Café & Juice Bar.

Hillside Cafe & Juice Bar offers a wide array of mouth-watering organic dishes and fresh juices and smoothies that can surely give that self-pampering feeling in an instant. The humble, homey vibe of the dining place makes you want to truly enjoy a good time with your loved ones over healthy, delicious food. Its avocado toast is a must-try, as well as its healthy pasta offerings. The “Wellness Shots” such as Fat Flush Shot and Gout Blaster fresh juice drinks are perfect options when you want to start your body detoxification. Pair them with the Superfood Salad with greens, beers, quinoa, carrots, moringa flakes and flax, plus Beet It cold pressed juice and you’re truly in for sumptuous and healthy treats that you know are good for your body and health.

Just beside Hillside Café is the equally charming Cedarhills Garden Center. If you want to get acquainted with your inner gardener and organic farmer, this place should be your green-thumb haven. The large selection of beautiful cacti, green plants and mint greens are just perfect for that boost of positive energy. Cedarhills promotes natural and organic farming—complete with all gardening tools and manuals that you’d need when you start your own organic farm and garden. This place is really a delightful stop for plant-lovers and organic-farming enthusiasts.

Hillside Café and Cedarhills Garden are located at 57 Mother Ignacia Avenue in Diliman. With just some of these wellness landmarks in Quezon City out of many more, the city’s aim to become “Wellness Capital of Asia” is indeed just within reach. Ahead of its Asian neighbours, the city government is continuously working toward its goal of attaining medical advancement, wellness and beauty technologies that are perfectly matched with the Filipinos’ naturally warm and friendly assistance.