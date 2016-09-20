Puregold to open more stores down south   

Grocery-store operator Puregold Price Club Inc. will push for the establishment of more branches in Mindanao, as it tries to cover more areas in still many parts of the country.

Antonio de los Santos, the company’s vice president for operations, said in a briefing with reporters that over the past two to three years, its branches in the southernmost part of the country have been limited to just two stores a year.

“What we’re looking at is not the number but the areas. There are areas that, I think, are ripe for a Puregold store. What we’re looking for [are] right location[s],” de los Santos said at the company’s Kaindustriya conference on Tuesday.

At the moment, the company only has about eight branches in Davao, including its most recent opening in Cotabato last week. De los Santos said the company does not have a branch in places like the cities of Iligan, Pagadian, Dipolog and Ozamiz, all of which are ripe to have a Puregold branch.





For the year, de los Santos said it is on track to reach its 25 new store openings, and already opened half. The company is pushing for more branches in the Visayas and Mindanao, since over the past years it has focused in Metro Manila and Luzon.

“When we open a branch, we look at demographics, we look at [the] economic footprint of the place, we look at how shoppers behave, and we tailor fit our strategy toward that,” he said.

Puregold’s event this week is part of its effort to lure more businesses into its stores. Its Kaindustriya members, who enjoy some discounts and privileges in its stores, number to around 11,000 to 12,000, all of whom own a small eatery in their place, popularly known as a carinderia, or catering service. He said the company is just scratching the surface, as total network of food-related business in the country is around 120,000.

For the first half of the year, the company’s net income grew 13 percent to P2.26 billion, from last year’s P2 billion. Revenues, meanwhile, rose 18 percent to P52.54 billion, from last year’s P44.6 billion. De los Santos said the company is targeting sales of about P90 billion this year, or about 11 percent to 12 percent from that of last year.

“We’re on track to hit [P90 billion] because in the first half we’re 45 percent of the target, which is aligned on the movement of trade, wherein your last six months is stronger because of Christmas season,” he said.