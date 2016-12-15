Public-school students become globally competitive with DepEd’s K-12 Program

By Helen Grace Ramiro

Primary and secondary education in the Philippines used to entail only 10 years of schooling, of which the first six years covered elementary school and the last four years covered high school. With the adoption of the K to 12 Program, however, basic education now covers 13 years, with the following key stages: Kindergarten to Grade 3; Grades 4 to 6; Grades 7 to 10 (compulsory junior high school); Grades 11 and 12 (senior high school).

The full implementation of the K to 12 Program by the education department opens a wide opportunity for students to choose a career path they want as early as Grade 10.

This program has the national government’s full backing and funding, as it paves the way for educators to make public schools competitive with higher quality of learning.

The rigorous K to 12 Program uses high-standard instructional programs to build student’s knowledge and skills in different subject areas, including courses that make them employable as they finish high school. Gone are the days when students finish their college diplomas even as young as 20 years old but cannot compete with their Asian neighbors.

With the K-12, Filipino students stand to benefit from better-equipped teachers as the government has lined up continuous trainings and seminars for their professional development.

More empowered school personnel and principals are now more effective, as we advance to a technical and student-centered system of teaching and learning designed for the students of the next millennium.

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that the country is prepared for a big shift in the educational system. In fact, it has worked to fulfill the gaps in terms of the number of classrooms, teachers, and textbooks.

With the new curriculum, the DepEd promised to offer higher quality education through tracks. Each track will give students enough time to master a field and enhance their skills. In the end, K to 12 graduates will become globally competitive and ready for the expanding labor market.

The author is Principal 1 at Dacal-Pukel Elementary School in Sanchez Mira, Cagayan.