PTT allots P5-billion capex for 2017-2021

PTT Philippines Corp. (PTTPC), a subsidiary of Thailand’s PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTTPCL), is earmarking P5 billion in capital expenditure (capex) for the next five years or from 2017 to 2021.

The amount, said PTT Philippines President and CEO Sukanya Seriyothin, is higher than its previous five-year capex program of P3 billion.

“We will spend the amount for the expansion of our retail stations and our café business within the stations, among others,” Seriyothin said.

PTTPC will end the year with 112 retail service stations covering Luzon and the Visayas and will expand to 300 more stations in five years.

PTTPC Marketing Director Thitiroj Rergsumran said 20 new stations will be put up next year. He also said the oil firm’s possible entry in Mindanao will be determined by an ongoing study. The oil firm will also put up its first compact station in Pangasinan. “From there, we will take a look” if it will pursue to construct more.

PTT Philippines recently opened two more premium service stations in Quezon City.

A premium station carries a different canopy design with contoured signage compared with the standard with its flat signage. They also differ in the sizes of the areas. A premium station is bigger than the standard station.

“We’re going to that direction of making all our stations premium in terms of the design, in order to be consistent with our corporate looks similar to our stations in Thailand,” Seriyothin said.

“But all these stations, whether standard or premium, offer the same premium-grade fuel and lubricant products aside from the good services that we also provide.”

Earlier this year, PTT introduced Blue Innovation, a new fuel technology to its diesel and gasoline products. PTT re-branded its fuel products with the formulation Blue Innovation. Variants of PTT fuels are now called BlueDiesel, BlueGasoline 93+, BlueGasoline 95+, and BlueGasoline 97+.