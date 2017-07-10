PSE: Is foreign buying/selling important?

This is the kind of information you might be getting and operating on from reading the newspaper headlines. “Stocks weaken on foreign selling”. “Foreign selling drags down index anew”. “PSEi plunges as foreign selling continues”.

Logic is not necessarily a strong characteristic of stock-market analysis. However, in this case, the logic is clear. “Put your money away Filipino investor. We—the foreign money men—control your stock prices”.

But in fact, that is not what the foreigners are saying. That is what the Filipinos are thinking, in line with the dreaded disease of “financial colonial mentality”.

No matter how many Philippine Independence Days come and go, too many cannot shake off the mentality that a foreign power—mainly the US but now also China, Russia and perhaps Zimbabwe—are looking to control the country. We still talk of President Duterte having to watch his back lest the US Central Intelligence Agency puts in a leader more accommodating to US interests.

It is highly unlikely—no, impossible—that the US really wants a new Philippine president that would immediately bring back the US bases which would be also immediately met with millions of Filipinos carrying torches and pitchforks holding “Death to the USA” signs. The US has enough of that in other countries.

These are the facts as it relates to foreign money in the Philippine stock market.

If the total 773,187 stock brokerage accounts (end 2016), 28.8 percent of the active accounts are foreign owned. That is not to say that total foreign ownership of Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE)- listed issues in only 28.8 percent. It is, of course, higher when you include the fact, for example, that as of March 31, 2017, 24.58 percent of Ayala Corp. shares are held by foreigners. Likewise, 12 percent of Emperador is in foreign hands, as is 23 percent of Bloomberry Resorts Corp. But these are longer-term investments that are not going to be moving in and out to cause “Stocks fall on foreign selling”.

It is true that foreign trading accounts for about 40 percent of the total trading volume. But what does that really mean? Not much in terms of moving the PSEi index around or the total market in general. For example, this Monday by the lunch recess, the trading in Metrobank shares was this: Foreign brokers UBS Securities and Deutsche Regis accounted for 37 percent of the selling. But foreign brokers JP Morgan and Macquarie Securities accounted for 39 percent of the buying. That is how and why we have large volume transactions from the foreigners.

As of June 30, 2017, foreigners own 32 percent of Metrobank, which is virtually unchanged from March 31 at 31 percent. And the stock price is up 9.4 percent in that period. So, apparently, the price went up without virtually any increase in foreign holdings. Maybe Filipino buying brought the price up.

What the experts do is look at periods when there was large foreign buying (first quarter of 2015) as the market went higher (up 9.8 percent) or when there is strong foreign selling (second quarter of 2015) with the market down (4.7 percent) and make a false correlation.

Yes, the market went up when foreigners were buying, and yes, the market went down as foreigners were selling. But guess what? Filipinos were buying the up move and selling the down move also.

This goes against all that is holy and sacred in local stock-market wisdom, but maybe the conversation in the foreign trading room goes something like this. “Hey guys, the Filipinos are selling/buying. Time for us to get out/in”.

