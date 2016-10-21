Promate eyes tie-ups in real-estate sector

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates-based consumer technology supplier Promate Technologies Ltd. is negotiating with property developers for possible tie-ups in the promotion of its digital speakers its executives said are designed for condominium living.

“We are reenvisioning ‘lifestyle technology ’ to break down the barrier between the impact of the high-tech world and the normalcy of everyday life, delivering the most pioneering accessories whether that be for the home, the office, in the car or just absolutely anywhere people are virtually connected in their waking hours,” Dimple Condes, Promate Philippines country manager, said in a news briefing on October 11 in Makati City. Condes, however, declined to name the property developers they are negotiating with.

She said the company adopts a proactive policy on consumer demand and behavior to be able to develop a strong niche in the market.

“Our job is to know what our clients want before they even know it. We find a niche in the market, identify what the end user needs and fill that gap,” Condes told reporters. “We feel we’ve done a pretty good job at it.”





Condes said the company wants to cover all segments in the local market from the high end to the affordable segment. The firm’s products range from computer peripherals to mobile and car and bicycle accessories. Condes added that the firm specifically targets millennials, comprising around 50 percent of the country’s 103 million people.