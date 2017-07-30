THE overlapping schedule of major tournaments offer nothing but worries for national men’s basketball team Head Coach Chot Reyes.

What gives the 53-year-old Reyes relief, however, are his players who are willing to fight for flag and country at all cost.

In a press conference over the weekend, Reyes admired the players who are willing to sacrifice for the national team.

“Gilas is a program of unsung heroes. It’s not going to work without unheralded names,” Reyes said.

The Philippines has two important tournaments to tackle next month—the International Basketball Federation Asia Cup and 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

And two of Reyes’s players—stretch forward Carl Bryan Cruz and Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger—are expected to play beyond their limits.

Gilas handpicked the two workhorses—Cruz for his deadly shooting and solid post defense and the 6-foot-8 Standhardinger who will fill the void left by naturalized players Andray Blatche.

Despite the heavy load and responsibility, the two players see it as an opportunity to serve the country.

“I will do my best. This is not about just one player, but the whole team,” Standhardinger said.

“I told myself that I am in a position to fight hard for the country. I will never get tired of this,” Cruz added.

The Fiba Asia Cup is scheduled from August 8 to 20 in Lebanon, while the SEA Games basketball event starts on the day the Fiba event ends. Gilas has formed two separate squads for both tournaments.

The Fiba Asia Cup-bound players are composed mostly of veterans led by Jayson Castro, June Mar Fajardo and Calvin Abueva.

The SEA Games squad, on the other hand, is composed of cadet players bannered by Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks Jr. and Kobe Paras.

Gilas Pilipinas, meanwhile, was invited to participate in the Asia League, a new professional basketball league set from September 20 to 24 at the Studio Event Center in Macau.

The Asia League features eight clubs from five countries, all of which are champions or contenders in their domestic leagues. It plans to use the inaugural tournament to position itself as Asia Pacific’s largest and most prestigious club-to-club competition platform in the region.

The teams are China’s Shenzhen Leopard and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions, Japan’s Chiba Jets and Ryukyu Golden Kings, South Korea’s Goyang Orions and Samsung Thunders, Taiwan’s Fubon Braves and the Philippines’ Gilas Pilipinas.

The teams will be divided into two groups of four, each playing three round-robin games. The best two teams from each group will advance to the top four, which will play the following day in a winner-take-all semifinals and finals. There will be 16 games played in total.