Prince of track

Veruel Verdadero capped a brilliant stint in the Philippine National Youth Games-Batang Pinoy Championships with a fourth gold medal in track and field competitions at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City on Thursday.

The 15-year-old from Dasmariñas City clocked 23.29 seconds in the boys’ 13-15 200 meters final and nosed out Vince Jayson Buhayan of Iloilo in a tight sprint to the finish. Buhayan settled for the silver in 23.74 seconds and Earl John Limpag of Iligan City placed third in 24.15 seconds.

Verdadero, who snared the 200 meters bronze medal during the Children of Asia in Yakutsk, Russia, five months ago, earlier defended his 100 meters title and prevailed in the 400 meters. He also anchored Dasmariñas City to a golden finish in the 4×100-meter relay.

“I just train hard every day. There are offers from schools, but I’d rather stay with my coaches at home,’’ said Verdadero, a ninth grader at the Immaculate Concepcion Academy in Dasmariñas City.

Already the most bemedalled athlete on the track, Verdadero was supposed to run with his teammates in the 4×400-meter relay, but withdrew after pulling both hamstrings.

Verdadero is expecting a cash incentive of P10,000 for each of the four gold medals he had won from Dasmariñas City Mayor Elpidio Barzaga Jr.

Other winners in athletics were Kenneth Corpuz (boys’ 16-17 200 meters) of South Cotabato; Gianeli Gatinga (girls’ 16-17 triple jump) of Tagig City; Gim Pel Ablona (girls’ 16-17 javelin throw), Edwin Giron Jr. (boys’ 16-17 800 meters) of Dasmariñas City; Marisol Amarga (girls’ 16-17 800 meters), Raul Payon of Koronadal City (boys’ 13-15 800 meters); and Bernalyn Bejoy (girls’ 13-15 800 meters) of Negros Occidental.

Baguio City carted away six gold medals in taekwondo through the efforts of light-middleweight John Kim Passion, welterweight Aila Mathel Calip, light-middle Realis Lorean Tabiando, light-heavy Angel Dy, heavyweight Ashley Janel Salao and welterweight Kristian Mamitag.

Cagayan de Oro and Bulacan had four golds each with Cagayan de Oro’s Patrick Marco Dedel (bantamweight), light-middle Laizel Abucay, flyweight Purcia Ang and bantam Giodanni Bruz Benedicto winning their respective weight categories. Climbing the podium for Bulacan, were featherweight Rubio Marco, middleweight Xela Daprenine Paulengco, bantamweight Catryn Balin and lightweight Rryshell Ramirez.

In karatedo’s kata event, Cebu City got five gold medals from Aubrey Codilla (girls’ 12-13), Justin Ayra Azur (girls’ 10-11), Jisha Zhyra Azur (girls’ 8-9), Nicholas Arthur Avila (boys’ 12-13) and Joseph Casquejo (boys’ 11-12).

Milagrace Balan (girls’ 16-17), Vanessa Rojas (girls’ 14-15) and Jeremiah Sarabia (boys’ 16-17) ruled their age bracket for Zamboanga City, while Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, can be proud of gold winners Rodel Maagad (boys’ novice 16-17) and Christian Contiga (boys’ novice 14-15).

Zamboanga City was also at the top its game in pencak silat, grabbing five gold medals in the tanding, the discipline’s combat event. Ralph Ungaya (boys’ 37-40 kilograms), Jerome Negapatan (40-43 kg), Hannah Leano (girls’ 43-46 kg), Carlo Danag (boys’ 39-43 kg) and Nefertitri Ontolan (boys’ 47-51 kg) won their championship bouts.

Davao City leaned on the impressive showings of Abigail Mesiona (girls’ 34-37), Issiah Noel Arcenas (boys’ 46-49 kg), Jerome Pajaron Jr. (55-58 kg) and Chad Levin Herrera (61-64 kg).

Image Credits: Nonie Reyes