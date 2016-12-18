Presidential approval ratings: So what?

THE latest Social Weather Station’s (SWS) “Presidential Satisfaction” survey created the normal amount of hyperventilating on both sides of the “Duterte Divide” of supports and detractors. SWS reported a “net satisfaction” rating for the President of plus 63. SWS may be the only polling firm in the world that uses a net satisfaction rating system.

However, the SWS “net satisfaction” method tends to distort the reality. A 60 percent satisfied/40 percent dissatisfied and net of plus 20 percent hides the fact that 50 percent more respondents approve than disapprove.

After the previous SWS survey in September, The Diplomat magazine author Prashanth Parameswaran wrote 3,400 words—about seven times longer than this editorial—that 1) SWS results are somewhat flawed, 2) President Duterte’s “approval” is about the same as that of his predecessors, and 3) The rating will probably go lower—as it has done with all other presidents—as time goes by.

But, at least, Duterte has provided Parameswaran with material since he has written 16 articles on the President since the inauguration in June. One was titled “How Much Will Duterte Wreck US-Philippines Military Alliance?”, which may show a slight amount of bias at least with the headline writer.

SWS asked: “Please tell me how satisfied or dissatisfied you are in the performance of Rodrigo Duterte as President of the Philippines?” The results were 77 percent satisfied, 10 percent undecided and 13 percent dissatisfied.

While the methodology and results of the SWS survey may be all intellectual fun and games for the pundits, the global picture of these presidential/prime minister job approvals show many countries have a “love or hate” attitude.

The US is slightly different. Barack Obama’s approval rating has averaged 48 percent since he began and the average for US presidents since 1938 is 53 percent.

Japan’s Shinzō Abe is polling at 60-percent approval. Canada’s Prime Minister Trudeau is still polling about 55 percent and Australia’s Turnbull is about the same. Germany’s Angela Merkel holds a 45-percent approval rating even as her political party is losing election after election.

However, nearly 90 percent of the French disapprove of their president. A recent survey showed only 19 percent of Greeks view Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras favorably.

Hong Long’s Leung Chun-ying has seen his approval plummet with only 38 percent. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s approval rating is down to 25 percent. President Michel Temer of Brazil is polling only 13 percent, saying he is doing “good” or better at his job.

The global “Ratings winner” has to be Russia’s Vladimir Putin with—according to Levada-Center the leading sociological organizations in Moscow—84 percent approval. The global loser is impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye at a recent 4 percent. President Duterte has one of the highest approval ratings of all elected leaders.

Trending is always most important. But the lesson from these polls may be that those in the 50/50 percent range could see a great positive or negative move with changes in policy. Those at the bottom should be asking how they could have made such a mess of their office. The leaders at the top should probably continue with what they have been doing but with the caution that in this day and age, the public is serious about leadership performance.