President Duterte must deal with reality

THE reality is: The United States is the only military and economic power in the world today that can safeguard the freedom of navigation and enforce the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), particularly in the South China Sea (SCS) and the Pacific.

Without the US and Japan as military and economic allies, many small-country claimants, like the Philippines, in Southeast Asia will eventually lose to China through its gradual encroachments called “Cabbage Tactics” and bargaining positions in the Spratlys and other disputed islands.

Some security experts believe as China is successful in the Philippines and Vietnam, it will seek the same through maritime intrusion and normalization in other locations, a move called “Salami Tactics” by Thomas Schelling, a noted American economist and military theorist.

For brazenly intruding into parts of Philippine territory, China has obviously used “salami-slicing” and Cabbage Tactics to increase its power in the SCS, an expert from China’s Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University said.





History teaches us a lesson that in 1938, Hitler effectively used the tactic in Czechoslovakia, and fearing war with him, Italy, France and Britain appeased Germany and convinced Czechoslovakia to give up some territories. As a result, appeasement only encouraged Hitler to conquer more of Europe over the next few years.

China’s parallel encroachments in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) is no doubt arguably upsetting, as the threat appears not only limited to Scarborough Shoal, but extends to all of East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

Although President Duterte’s antiforeign sentiment has driven some officials to adopt a hardline policy against the US, Philippine security interest does not actually conflict with the interest of the former, especially in securing the free passage of navigation in the SCS, where over $5 trillion in trades pass through, except in some areas of concern where some misguided American officials continued to interfere in purely domestic affairs, such as the antidrug war and the handling of the Moro rebels in Mindanao.

It can be argued a genuine nationalist like President Duterte would certainly not want to be treated by misguided foreigners as a second-class citizen in his own country, and further mistreated and insulted by giving his country military junks, including outdated navy and coast- guard ships that are just waiting to be sunk by the Chinese navy, usually called security assistance. More so, he’s also chastised for using harsh words by people who are actually American flunkies, but pretend to be his own political allies.

Unknown to many people, the Philippines is the only country playing a unique and strategic role in securing and bridging the shores, air and inland strategic passages of navigation, as it is located at the center of the world’s two greats oceans, the SCS and the Pacific Ocean, six to 18 degrees above the equator.

Oil supplies, mostly for western countries, and other trade cargoes worth trillions of dollars in large containerized ships from the Middle East that pass through the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and on to the vital chokepoints of the Straights of Sunda, Lomboc, Makassar, Malacca must navigate through the Philippine seas before reaching the SCS to unload shipments for China, Japan and other East Asian countries.

Over 2,000 ships, including medium and large cargovessels, pass through the Philippine seas in the name of security and economic alliances without paying a single centavo for the passage, especially in the Surigao Straight where over 700 trump vessels carrying oil and other imported goods navigate every year.

To effectively contain China’s militaristic SCS expansion, the US needs a genuine and strong security and economic alliance with the Philippines, similar to what it has with Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

To do this, the US must help the Philippines rapidly arm and industrialize itself like what it did to Japan and South Korea in the past decades so that any attempt by China to further encroach on its territory, fishing waters, energy resources, and air- and sea-transportation routes would be met with a credible defense system that will make it costly for China to bear in case of war with the US and Japan in the SCS and the Pacific.

For the Duterte government, half-measures, such as bilateral economic cooperation with either US or China, will not guarantee safety for the Philippines in case of armed conflict.

Because of the increasing security tension in the SCS, what the Philippines can do for the meantime is to increase vigilance against Chinese drug smuggling, corruption and intervention in Philippine politics; arrange a permanent code of conduct with non-Chinese claimants to the SCS; require the US and Japan to provide the Philippines with technology, transport facilities and industrial machines that can produce modern weapons, return the major strategic military bases, including Subic Bay and Clark Air Force Base after revising the Constitution; joint patrols of the SCS with Asean countries; and joint military enforcement of Unclos in the WPS.

In dealing with the US, it is advisable for the Duterte administration in particular to secure a commitment for: 1) job opportunities for Filipinos inside US bases; 2) Philippine regulatory oversight of off-base antisocial activities to combat drug smuggling, peddling and prostitution; 3) a judicious litigation of criminal violations committed by US troops; and 4) medical, educational and technological assistance in communities in and outside military bases.

Realistically, this is better, if not the best, than quarreling with the US. After all, there are 3.4 million Filipinos in America, comprising the second-biggest ethnic group after Asian Chinese, based on the 2010 US census, remitting dollars and helping the Philippine economy.

