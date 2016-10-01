Power Smashers win

LAOAG’s new recruits delivered in its opening game as the Power Smashers blasted Philippine Coast Guard in straight sets, 25-8, 25-15, 25-16, at the start of the Shakey’s V-League Season 13 Reinforced Conference on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Despite playing without an import and missing some of their key players, Laoag still managed to dominate the Lady Dolphins in just an hour as the newcomers Jorelle Singh and Grethcel Soltones led the charge in their debut with their new team.

Singh topped all scorers with 17 points on 13 spikes, three aces and a block, while Soltones, the Open Conference and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Most Valuable Player, unleashed 13 points—all coming from attacks.

“Happy sa first win may puhunan na kami. So far, naging maganda naman ‘yung performance namin kahit kulang pa rin sa preparations; last Monday lang kami nag-start,” Laoag Head Coach Nes Pamilar said. “Bilin ko lang mag-usap-usap lang sa loob ng court kasi college players naman ang karamihan, ‘yung kondisyon naman ng katawan maayos.”





Mainstays Jovielyn Prado and Joyce Sta. Rita chipped in seven hits apiece. Skipper Chie Saet dished out 14 excellent sets, while another newcomer libero Alyssa Eroa had an impressive debut with nine digs.

Aiko Urdas, also a new recruit, and mainstay Jema Galanza missed the match due to their commitment for their respective schools in the Season 79 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Pamilar said they did not recruit reinforcement for this tournament due to a tedious process in securing International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“Wala na kaming import kasi medyo mahirap talaga ayusin ‘yung papers kasi na-experience ko na ‘yan before,” Pamilar said.

“Ang advantage namin, mga kundisyon pa kasi naglalaro sa UAAP and NCAA, unlike sa ibang teams kahit may imports karamihan ng locals working athletes na hindi katulad sa amin, student athletes so malaki ang difference,” he added.

Laoag had a fiery first set, building a 21-5 lead but Coast Guard came back strong in the next two sets and even took early leads but the Power Smashers delivered the points when they needed them most to win their opening game.