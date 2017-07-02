‘Post-TRAIN inflation hike should not hurt the poor’

Former National Economic and Development Authority Director General Felipe M. Medalla said the slight, temporary inflation uptick seen resulting from the proposed adjustments in oil excise taxes under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (TRAIN) should not hurt low-income earners or members of the informal sector.

Medalla, who was retained as a member of the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), said the fiscal goals and government spending plans remain consistent with the price stability and sustained economic growth seen averaging 6.5 percent to

7.5 percent this year.

Even if fuel prices increased as a result of the adjustment in oil excise taxes under TRAIN, he reiterated, the inflation rate should still be within target.

“Many people will not be hurt by the higher inflation if you take into account the increase in the incomes that result from the reduction in the income tax for people who make less than P250,000 a year,” Medalla said at a news briefing hosted by the Development Budget Coordination Committee.

The expectation was in line with provisions under the TRAIN excluding compensation earners with net taxable income of P250,000 and below from paying personal-income tax. Compensation earners with a monthly salary of P21,000 and below are exempt.

Medalla said there are so-called social safety nets that will be put in place for the informal sector, or those who do not pay income tax.

Under House Bill (HB) 5636, the safety nets include unconditional cash transfers for some 10 million households belonging to the bottom 50 percent of the population, and subsidies for public-utility jeepney operators

and drivers.

The cash transfers include, as well, electricity consumers in island-provinces and other Small Power Utilities Group areas not connected to the main power transmission system.

“In short, our own analysis at the BSP [show] the fiscal reforms and spending plans of the national government are consistent with price stability and sustained economic growth,” Medalla said.

The government should successfully manage the economy and maintain fiscal stability because the forecast additional revenues under TRAIN will help finance the increased government spending on infrastructure, health, education and social protection, according to Medalla.

“The government will be spending more on infrastructure, education, health and social programs without getting out of the framework of fiscal stability, precisely because it expects that new tax measures and improved tax collection will enable the government to finance a big part of the increased spending,” he said.

The House of Representatives has approved Package One of the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program first package under HB 5636, or the TRAIN, by a 246-9 vote with one abstention on May 31 this year.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III expressed the hope that the Senate will retain the original features of the TRAIN under HB 4774 to optimize the bill’s revenue gains that were trimmed under the House-approved version.

Under the original Department of Finance (DOF)-endorsed package in HB 4774, the government aims to raise P91.4 billion in 2018 from the tax-reform package, P185.7 billion in 2019, P223.8 billion in 2020, P200.7 billion in 2021 and P219.2 billion in 2022. While HB 5636 will yield P1.163 trillion net revenues from 2018 to 2022 with the complementary measures, compared to the P1.266 trillion under the original DOF proposal.