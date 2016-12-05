Popo San Pascual and Tony Alcasid mount ‘Madonna’ at Casa Conchita

Popo San Pascual, who has been painting for 30 years now, is well-known for his large abstract expressionist canvases that are a cacophony of deliberately painted multicolored circles with the frenetic energy reminiscent of Pollock, as well his latest series of linear configurations in fauvist colors of New York skylines.

Tony Alcasid, also an abstractionist, has been doing highly textured compositions incorporating gold leaf and collage with black, white and jewel tones to create dramatic and angst-ridden works.

In this collaboration, however, these two artists venture into figurative painting, creating various depictions of the Blessed Mother and the classic Mother and Child.

The show is aptly called Madonna, and will be showcased at Casa Conchita in Taal, Batangas; formerly the home of Tony’s maternal grandmother, Conchita de las-Lualhati, and which is now a popular bed and breakfast inn in this historic heritage town, fast becoming a tourism hub. The opening cocktails will be on December 10 at 4 pm, and the works will be on display throughout the holiday season.

Popo’s Marian depictions, which are done in deep, somber tones and were inspired by medieval icons, contrast with Tony’s stampita versions of the iconic Our Lady of Guadalupe, La Macarena of Seville, Spain, Chinese and Japanese Mother and Child portraits, and finally, Our Lady of Caysasay, Taal town’s miraculous patroness whose feast day is celebrated on December 8, as is the Immaculate Concepcion.

The duo hopes the show will promote a spirit of peace, hope and joy by focusing on the Blessed Mother’s role as mediatrix/redemptrix in these confusing, chaotic troubled times; and mark in the festive and cheery air of the Christmas season that’s now well under way.