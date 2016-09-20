Polish company puts up $1.5-million plastic-production facility in Bataan

THE Board of Investments (BOI) sees the $1.5-million plastic-manufacturing production facility of Pietrucha, a Polish plastic sheet-making firm, in Bataan will help provide an impetus for the growth of the Philippine manufacturing industry.

BOI Managing Head and Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the Polish company’s entry signals the renewed interest of more manufacturing companies to locate in the country, which will help generate employment and boost investors’ confidence in the Philippines as a manufacturing destination.

The Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, Poland, quoted a local paper in August last year, announcing the construction of the production facility in the Freeport Area of Bataan that came with an investment cost of more than a million dollars.

“Our consistent economic and governance reforms, as well as competitive costs of doing business and labor have greatly improved investor confidence. We are confident that this significant investment in the manufacturing industry will create decent jobs and sustain the upward momentum of the Philippine economy,” Rodolfo said.





The plastics manufacturer is the first Polish company to establish a production facility in the Philippines. It will produce high-strengthened polyvinyl chloride plastic sheet piles.

Together with its local partner Design Science Inc., the company has started initial operations in June and is expected to be fully operational in September.

“Catering to the needs of both local and foreign markets, the company will help position the Philippines as a manufacturing hub for the Asean region, as well as a preferred source and destination of investments,” he added.

The petrochemicals industry is one of the anchors of the country’s industrial development, which involves the production of plastic resins that are used as inputs to the downstream plastics industry to produce different products.

The industry provides robust multiplier effects on other sectors of the economy, such as construction, electronics and computer, transportation and automotive, and telecommunications, among others.

Aside from manufacturing, Rodolfo said the group’s project also has an engineering design component that can use the country’s pool of professionals, and take advantage of Bataan’s power costs, which is cheaper than the national average.

The petrochemicals industry accounts for 2.2 percent of the manufacturing industry’s revenues and is expected to obtain more than $2 billion worth of investments with 895,000 metric tons per year total capacity in polymer production.