Pocari Sweat, Creamline to put perfect PVL records on the line

JOINT leaders Pocari Sweat and Creamline put their perfect records on the line as they get to test the mettle of each other in their much-awaited marquee matchup in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference.

After their 3-0 starts, only one will remain unscathed between the Lady Warriors and Cool Smashers in their 4 p.m. face-off at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City. The solo league lead is at stake, as well as a playoff berth for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Perlas-Banko (1-2) takes on winless Power Smashers (0-3) at 6:30 p.m., while in men’s division, Air Force (2-1) battles Cafe Lupe (0-3) at 10 a.m., while Megabuilders (3-0) eyes a fourth straight win against IEM (2-1) at 1 p.m.

All eyes will be on the head-to-head between the two Most Valuable Player (MVP) front-runners with the four-time league’s best Alyssa Valdez taking up the cudgels for Creamline against two-time Finals MVP Myla Pablo, the face of Pocari Sweat franchise.

Valdez and Pablo, the top contenders in the MVP race with an average of 26 and 23.7 points in three games, respectively, are reasons their teams remained unbeaten. Both drew stellar performances in all their first three matches.

However, it would be Valdez’s last game for Creamline before she flies to Japan on Monday for a training camp with the national team that will make her miss a couple of games.

The Cool Smashers seek to give a perfect send-off for their star as a win would put them one game closer from clinching a spot to the semis. But it won’t be easy in facing the Lady Warriors, who dominated the last two editions of the Shakey’s V-League and the first Reinforced conference of the inaugural PVL few months ago.

“They are the champions. We prepared a lot. Good thing we had a one-week break going toward Pocari,” said Creamline Assistant Coach Oliver Almadro speaking for Head Coach Tai Bundit. “But we just have to enjoy ourselves and play against each other.”

Pocari Sweat Head Coach Rico de Guzman, on the other hand, is still ruing about the complacency problem of his wards that he saw in their first three games.

“It’s still our problem. Every time we get the lead we always tend to relax,” de Guzman said. “We cannot afford to play like that, especially when you’re up against a strong team like Creamline. They should follow our defensive pattern always.”

Aside from the battle of the two MVPs, Creamline will also bank on seasoned spikers Rosemarie Vargas, Rizza Mandapat and Pau Soriano, as well as playmaker Jia Morado, who were all instrumental in their first three games when they take on the Lady Warriors, also bannered by Elaine Kasilag, Jeanette Panaga, Gyzelle Sy and Melissa Gohing.