PLDT’s Smart Life Global launches mobile app for Filipinos living abroad

CONGLOMERATE PLDT Inc. has launched a new mobile application to meet the digital needs of Filipinos working and living abroad.

PLDT Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said Smart Life Global offers carefully curated digital content, such as Philippine movies, music and news, that enable overseas Filipinos to stay in touch with home.

It also features relevant services, such as easy bills payment for utilities; and load sharing for families in the Philippines.

“Smart Life Global provides Filipinos abroad with a lively digital connection to home,” he said on Wednesday. The app is initially available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Guam and Australia.





Smart Life Global is free upon download and users can enjoy a 30-day trial period, during which they have unlimited access to local news and free access to a rich library of Filipino movies, concerts, original Pilipino music (OPM) and premium magazines.

After 30 days, users can extend their usage for only $2.99 per month for music and $4.99 per month for movies and concerts.

The app currently has over 20,000 downloads, with more than 3,000 movies watched, more than 2,000 songs listened to per day, more than 600 magazines downloaded and more than 15,000 news feeds read.

“We are seeing increased adoption of the digital lifestyle by our overseas Pinoys, as most of them are already using smartphones and tablets. With Smart Life Global, we are giving them a convenient way to connect back home using their digital devices,” PLDT EVP Ernesto R. Alberto said.

The Smart Life mobile app was initially launched in the Philippines for Android smartphone users to enable them to discover exciting perks and free digital content.