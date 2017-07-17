Pinoys hope Duterte keeps campaign promises in Year 2

By Butch Fernandez & Jovee Marie N. dela Cruz

Part Two

POLITICS is the art of persuasion, as they say, and there’s no venue that can vividly mimic this art than in the august halls of Congress.

Lawmakers are the many who believe in this cliché.

So much so that on President Duterte’s milestone first year in office, they are urging the Chief Executive to consider and express support on some measures when he outlines his priorities for the second year of his term.

One of them is House Committee on Appropriations Chairman Karlo Alexei B. Nograles of Davao City. Nograles is asking the President to support several bills he said would have “long-term benefits” to Filipinos and the government. Among these measures are House Bills (HB) 5707 and HB 5590. “To bring about greater efficiency in government, we call on the

President to support these measures,” Nograles told the BusinessMirror. HB 5707 (“An Act Rightsizing the National Government to Improve Public Service Delivery”) has already been approved on second reading on May. HB 5590 (“An Act To Reform the Budget Process by Enforcing Greater Accountability in Public Financial Management (FM), Promoting Fiscal Sustainability, Strengthening Congress’s Power of the Purse, Instituting an Integrated PFM System and Increasing Budget Transparency and Participation, and For Other Purposes”) is pending before the House Committee on Appropriations.

Trimming fat

MORE than two decades ago, Alexis A. Halley of The Meridian International Institute said that “rightsizing can involve reducing the workforce [downsizing] as well as eliminating functions, reducing expenses and redesigning systems and policies [e.g., to reduce costs or reduce organizational size].”

Halley, executive director of the Institute’s Washington D.C. Office, added, “Rightsizing eliminates unnecessary work and improves and prioritizes the most important work. It is a multifaceted attempt to reshape the total organization.”

In his 2017 budget message, President Duterte said the national government has 186 departments, agencies and other offices, from just 176 in 2000.

He added the government workforce currently stands at 1.5 million positions compared to just 1.1 million in 2000. Indeed, the bureaucracy has expanded according to the number of citizens to be served. In particular, more teachers, policemen and other population-based positions have been created.

“Even so, we cannot deny that there is fat in government that we must trim,” he said.

With this, the President asked authority from Congress to eliminate redundant, duplicate and overlapping functions and organization in the Executive branch.

According to Nograles, this is what HB 5707 aims to address.

The proposed bill seeks to clarify limits of the Executive’s budgetary powers and strengthen Congress’s power of the purse, consistent with the Supreme Court rulings on the priority development-assistance fund and the disbursement acceleration program.

Duterte has noted many of the beneficial public fiscal-management reforms implemented since the early 2000s to date have yet to be completed. Those implemented, the president added, are also not yet made permanent by a comprehensive law.

According to Duterte, the gray areas and other loopholes in the country’s public fiscal-management laws had also allowed abuses in the past.

He added the budget-management provisions of the Administrative Code of 1987 and other laws also need to be updated, given the many changes in the global practice of public fiscal management in the last three decades.

Upper House

AT the Upper House, Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon said the Duterte administration, for a start, “should lay down concrete plans to address pressing concerns of majority of the Filipinos as shown in various surveys.

These concerns, Drilon added, include, among others, increasing worker’s pay (43 percent), controlling inflation (41 percent) and creating job opportunities (39 percent).

“Second, the President should bare his plans for the long-term rehabilitation of Marawi City,” Drilon said, adding that “immediate and effective aid must come to the people of Marawi, whose lives have been affected so much by this terrible tragedy”.

Moreover, Drilon noted that “the war on drugs being the cornerstone of the Duterte administration must be explained to the public. What has the Duterte administration accomplished so far?”

In the same vein, Sen. Joseph Victor G. Ejercito voiced hopes that Duterte’s Sona will spell out the administration’s strategy for economic development.

“We have been hearing [about the] war against drugs the whole year; it is about time to shift

focus on economic matters this time around,” Ejercito said. Sen. Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva admitted to the BusinessMirror he has a quite long wishlist.

“But, I think our priority is free techvoc [technical-vocational] education, since there is already free tuition,” Villanueva said. He explained that “techvoc targets those who immediately want to find employment and do not have the luxury to go through a four-year degree”.

Villanueva suggested that Duterte should also certify urgent passage of remedial legislations covering “Occupational Safety and Health Standards, endo [or end of contract allowing shortened hiring of workers], as well as the Philippine Qualifications Framework that will boost our educational system at par with countries with international alignments.”

To be continued