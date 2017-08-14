Piñol places entire PHL under bird-flu monitoring

The government will regularly inspect all livestock and poultry farms nationwide, after the Philippines recorded its first avian influenza (AI) outbreak, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel F. Piñol said on Monday.

Piñol directed Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Livestock Enrico P. Garzon Jr. to form a biosecurity team that would determine if the country’s livestock and poultry farms—whether backyard or commercial ones—are compliant with biosecurity measures.

“I will ask the BAI [Bureau of Animal Industry] to impose this in all farms, not only in Central Luzon, but all over the country. If you have a poultry farm, for example, you are automatically part of the investigation,” Piñol said in a news briefing on Monday.

“We are talking about biosecurity because we are dealing with food here. Nobody will be exempted in what we are going to do and we will institutionalize this,” he added.

Piñol said he would release a memorandum circular or order formalizing the creation of the biosecurity team.

“This order takes effect immediately. The team will inspect the cleanliness of all farms producing chicken, duck eggs and hogs,” he added.

Piñol said a biosecurity team could have averted the spread of bird flu in two barangays in San Luis, Pampanga, where 37,000 fowls were killed by the virus.

“We will be stricter now and learn from this incident. If we had a biosecurity team that inspects farms, then we could have discovered [AI] as early as May,” he added.

Piñol said the Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking into the culpability of the regional directors and even veterinarians in Region 3.

He added the DA is mulling over setting up of a hotline where farmers could ask experts about animal diseases. “It is one of our flaws that we didn’t have a hotline. The farmers want to report but do not know where and how.”

Agriculture Undersecretary for Operations Ariel T. Cayanan said it is the responsibility of poultry owners and farmers to inform their respective regional veterinary offices if they observe an “unusual rate of mortality” among their animals.

“Of course. They are not veterinarians, so if we ask for symptoms they will give different observations,” Cayanan said.

“But the moment they observe the death of their animals is not normal or exceeds a certain mortality rate, then, automatically, they should report that,” he added.

Cayanan said DA officials will meet with all regional directors to standardize and institutionalize the manner of reporting the outbreak of animal diseases.

“There’s no clear penalty for not reporting outbreaks, but you now see the repercussion of [hiding it],” he added.

Earlier Piñol disclosed that symptoms of AI were observable as early as end-April but were reported to the DA only this month, after some farms recorded a high mortality rate. The DA said Barangay San Carlos and Barangay Santa Rita in San Luis are considered as the ground zero of the outbreak.

The DA will be culling and burying 200,000 more fowls around the 1-kilometer radius of ground zero to contain the disease to the area. As of Monday the DA has managed to cull only 18,685 fowls.

“There was a bit delay because you know this is the first time we are experiencing this problem, and, obviously, a lot of people still do not understand what should be done and how these problems should be handled,” Piñol said.

“It was reported to me that some workers, after being immunized, didn’t anymore show up for the burying of the dead chicken. They thought it was harmful to them,” he added.

BAI’s National Avian Influenza Focal Person Arlene Asteria V. Vytiaco said they are now targeting to finish culling 181,315 birds by Thursday.

“We had a problem with manpower. We lacked people who will do the culling,” Vytiaco added.

“Also, due to misinformation on the risks, out of the 30 people we briefed, only five appeared and participated. They thought it is dangerous, and they will be quarantined,” she said.

Government assistance

Piñol said the DA will allot P50 million to provide assistance to growers affected by the bird-flu outbreak. The bulk of the amount will be extended to farmers in the form of loans.

“I have asked the Agricultural Credit Policy Council to prepare a P25,000 loan assistance under the Survival and Recovery loan package. We will offer this to the farmers of Pampanga within the 1-kilometer contained area and 7-km controlled area,” Piñol said.

“Farmers will get P25,000, P5,000 of which is government grant, while the remaining P20,000 will be a no-collateral, no-interest loan, payable in two years. This is on top of the calamity assistance we will give them,” he added.

Piñol also said the DA and the farmers affected by the AI outbreak in San Luis, Pampanga has agreed on a compensation of P80 for every bird culled in the process of containing the disease.

“Pampanga Gov. Lilia B. Pineda and San Luis Mayor Venancio Macapagal are also okay with the compensation. So if you’re talking about 200,000 birds, that’s about P16 million,” he added.

The DA chief said no new bird- flu outbreaks have been recorded outside of San Luis. Malacañang also vowed to throw in all efforts to support poultry farmers as they weather for the first time an outbreak of the AI virus.

In a news briefing on Monday, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto C. Abella said that, while the government’s primary concern is the safety of consumers, its long-term concern is the livelihood of affected farmers. “Our long-term concern is to sustain and support our local poultry industry, as it weathers this first-time crisis,” Abella said.

Abella added the government, headed by the DA, is working closely with poultry farmers and producers “to eliminate the problem soonest”.

He said the end goal is to restore the country’s chicken exports to their premium position in international markets.

San Miguel Purefoods Co. Inc. has postponed the shipment of around 200 metric tons of chicken products to Japan due to the avian-flu outbreak in San Luis, Pampanga.