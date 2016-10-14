Pilipinas Shell slashes offer price, number of shares to be sold in IPO

PILIPINAS Shell Petroleum Corp. slashed more than 15 percent of its offer price to P67 per share, down from its indicative price of P90, while also cutting the number of shares it will sell to the public.

As a result, the company will only raise P19.48 billion from its initial public offering, but will still be the biggest listing for the year.

The company said its offer consists of 27.5 million primary shares, 247.5 million secondary shares and an over-allotment option of 16 million shares for a total of 291 million shares.

Previously, the company said it is selling up to 330 million common shares, which already included the green-shoe option.





Companies wanting to begin selling their shares to the public have ways to stabilize their initial share prices. One of these is through a legal mechanism called the greenshoe option . A green shoe is a clause contained in the underwriting agreement of an initial public offering (IPO) that allows underwriters to buy up to an additional 15 percent of company shares at the offering price . Underwriters, including investment banks and brokerage agencies taking part in the green-shoe process, can exercise this option if public demand for the shares exceeds expectations and the stock trades above the offering price.

About 30 million common shares will be for the primary offer, 270 million shares are for the secondary offer, and 30 million shares as its over-allotment option.

JP Morgan has been picked as the international bookrunner and BPI Capital Corp., the domestic lead underwriter and bookrunner.

Previously, the company said about 69 percent of the IPO will be offered to overseas investors and the rest to the domestic market.

The company said in its registration statement, P1.95 billion of the proceeds from the primary offer will be used for capital expenditures that will be disbursed in the next two years and the rest will be for working capital.

It will be listed at the Philippine Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “SHLPH.”

The long-awaited IPO of one of the country’s top oil players will become only the third listing for the year, as the market was swamped with uncertainty, both coming from the local front and abroad.

Pizza chain Shakey’s and a unit of casual game maker Xurpas Inc. have both filed for their respective IPO applications to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as both firms hope to list before the year ends.

International Family Food Services Inc., to be later renamed Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc., said it plans to raise up to P5.5 billion in its IPO this year.

Xurpas Inc.’s unit, Xeleb Technologies Inc., plans to raise P736 million from its listing.