Pietrucha Group wants to make PHL manufacturing hub in Asean

THE Polish-Filipino joint venture of Pietrucha Manufacturing Philippines will be making the country its manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia, as the country’s economic gains in the past administration solidified their initial investment and further expansion here.

The company is hopeful it can quadruple its initial investment of $2 million in the next few years, banking on the Philippines’s macroeconomic fundamentals.

In an investment briefing on Monday, CEO of Pietrucha Group Jerzy Pietrucha bared his plan to make the Philippines the main manufacturing site for his company’s production of geotechnical materials.

“The idea is, over the next few years, the plant in Mariveles, Bataan, will be the only facility to supply our materials into Southeast Asia, and also Australia,” Pietrucha noted.





The Polish firm has inked an agreement with a local partner, Design Science Inc., to set up its manufacturing operations—its first in Asean. It infused $2 million last year for a single-production line. It is considered as the first industrial project of Poland in the Philippines.

Pietrucha hinted this pilot investment is set to grow as the construction industry takes up about 20 percent of the GDP here, and government-infrastructure spending in the past two years steadily grew from 3.1 percent to 4.7 percent of GDP.

The company concentrates its operations in the construction industry; it manufactures and distributes geotechnical materials for use in the field of civil engineering (such as in flood protection and prevention systems).

The company will first be making vinyl sheet piling, with a monthly capacity of 160 tons.

Due to the high-technology transfer seen generated from the project, the Board of Investments has conferred a pioneer status to the activity, which means it can enjoy an income-tax holiday for up to 8 years.

“We were choosing between Malaysia and the Philippines, but the economic profile of the Philippines helped us make this decision,” the CEO said.

Aside from the booming Philippine economy, the company has found a welcome market in Asean . It entered the region some five years ago, and in a short time, found that more than 30 percent of its overall output is being absorbed by the Asean region. Pietrucha Group operates three plants in Poland, aside from the newly established one in Bataan; it has presence in five continents and supplies 35 countries.

As it is still in the pilot stage, the company employs 20 local engineers, but will increase this number once it expands its production line.