Phoenix Semiconductor to invest $100 million in PHL to expand capacity

Officials of Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines’ parent company in Korea, SFA Semicon Co. Ltd., is expected to pour in at least $ 100 million in local operations to expand capacity.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) chief Ramon M. Lopez told reporters on Friday, that while Korean officials declined to name an investment amount, this venture will generate more than a thousand jobs until 2018.

“My estimate is that they will initially add $100 million,” Lopez said via text message to reporters.

Phoenix semiconductors Philippines corp. is located in the Clark Export Processing Zone in Clark, Pampanga is a subsidiary of SFA in Korea.

The firm supplies electronic products to a major Korean electronics company.

Aside from Phoenix Semiconductors, the Trade Secretary also met with major electronics firm Samsung, auto maker Hyundai, and Kepco.

Government officials wrapped up an investment roadshow and conference in Korea yesterday, signaling the continuing strengthening of relations with Asian economies

The conference was attended by Korean businesses in the auto parts, electronics, and food processing / agribusiness.