Phoenix Semicon to commence expansion of Clark facilities

SOUTH Korean Phoenix Semi-conductor Philippines Corp. on Friday said it is ready to begin construction of the second phase of its semiconductor manufacturing and assembly facilities in Clark, Pampanga.

The company said it signed a project-management agreement for the construction with DA Silvestre and Associates (Dasa), an architectural and engineering consulting firm.

The agreement was signed by the company’s president and CEO, Byeongchun Lee, and Jose Danilo Silvestre, head of Dasa.

Phoenix’s board of directors earlier granted authority to Lee to sign and approve all contracts and act for the construction of the project.





The project consists of a new process building to house about 40,000 square meters of production floor space for semiconductor assembly and test facilities for its future customers.

The authority paves the way for the official start of the implementation of the second manufacturing facility of the company, it said.

Under the terms of the contract, Dasa shall undertake preconstruction activities, including the review of architectural and engineering designs and plans, to ensure compliance with pertinent laws, rules and regulations; to file and obtain the required building and occupancy permits; and to assist in the supervision of the construction of the Phase 2 project.

The architectural firm also undertook the project management of and provided support services for Phoenix’s Phase 1 facility in 2010.

“Bidding for the award of the general construction contract and the supply of other related engineering and construction services is currently ongoing,” the company said.

In June the company said it increased the capacity of its factory after it secured the contract renewal of tech titan Samsung Electronics Ltd.

The company said it added a new line of equipment for the a new generation of memory chip called dynamic random access module (DRAM), which will manufacture 38 million DRAMs per month, or a 73-percent increase in manufacturing efficiency compared with old machines. DRAM is mostly used in personal computers and servers.

“We are pleased by the fresh vote of confidence by Samsung on the company, which deepens our relationship with them and puts our production processes at par with the most advanced in the world,” Lee said.

In May the company completed the installation of its manufacturing lines. Most of its products are being supplied to Samsung, which previously owned the company before spinning it off. At the moment, all of the company’s contracts come from Samsung.