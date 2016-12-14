Phoenix Petroleum, Noble Clean Fuels in talks for a partnership

PHOENIX Petroleum Philippines Inc. (PPPI) and Noble Clean Fuels Ltd. (NCFL) are in discussions to seal a partnership involving investments in brownfield assets and greenfield developments in the supply of fuels, as well as the oil company’s import-terminal operations

The management of Phoenix Petroleum has already executed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NCFL for a possible joint-venture arrangement for a period of five years. This move was approved by PPPI’s board of directors.

NCFL is a global oil-trading company engaged in the business of offshore supply, export and import of petroleum products.

No other details were provided by the companies.

The independent oil company earlier reported a 19-percent jump in net income at end-September this year to P903.8 million from P758.4 million a year ago.

The growth was mainly due to the 38-percent expansion in fuel sales volume from January to September this year. It said growth in fuel sales volume was brought about by the 4-percent growth in commercial, industrial and aviation segment sales.

As of end-September, the oil firm completed 495 stations nationwide versus 454 stations at the end of 2015.

The oil firm’s nonfuel-related business complements the growth of the retail segment by adding more locators to various retail-station sites.

The oil firm also disclosed earlier it was letting go of its shipping and industrial-park businesses following the board’s approval to sell its wholly owned subsidiaries—Chelsea Shipping Corp. (CSC) and Phoenix Petroterminals and Industrial Park Corp.—to the Udenna Group.

The assets are estimated to cost between P3 billion and P3.5 billion

The sale will allow the company to allocate all of its resources to fuel its aggressive growth in its core business and the distribution of petroleum products nationwide.