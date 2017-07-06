Phoenix Petroleum acquires Petronas Energy, Duta Inc.

PHOENIX Petroleum Philippines Inc. said on Thursday its board has approved the acquisition of Petronas Energy Philippines Inc. (Pepi) and Duta Inc. (Duta) for $126.1 million (P6.37 billion).

“Today, the company’s board of directors has approved and authorized the execution of two agreements for the acquisition of Pepi and Duta subject to PCC [Philippine Competition Commission] approval,” the company said.

On May 24 a memorandum of understanding was signed by Phoenix with Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB) Netherlands BV, a wholly owned subsidiary of PDB, in relation to the planned 100-percent share acquisition of Pepi and its affiliate Duta.

“Phoenix’s board of directors wishes to announce that on July 5, it has approved and authorized the execution of two agreements for the purchase of 100-percent shares owned by PDB Netherlands in Pepi and 100-percent shares in Duta for a total purchase price of $126.1 million, subject to price adjustment,” the company said.

Duta is 40-percent owned by PDB Netherlands and the balance of 60 percent is owned by Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc. and Masaligan Inc.

The total purchase price of $126.1 million pertains to the $120.05 representing 100-percent equity interest in Pepi and $6.079 million representing 100-percent equity interest in Duta.

Pepi is engaged in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) business. Phoenix said the acquisition “broadens its product portfolio and petroleum presence across the country, with cross-selling opportunities in fuel and LPG to consumers and corporates”.